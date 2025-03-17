Stevie Wonder UK Tour 2025: When is it? Ticket details and more

Stevie Wonder will be performing across the UK this July. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The 'I Just Called to Say I Love You' singer will be performing several shows in the UK this summer.

Stevie Wonder has announced he will perform his Love, Light & Song tour at locations across England and Wales this summer.

The 74-year-old musician – who was just announced as American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2025's final headline guest – will in fact be performing four more times in the UK this July.

Stevie’s first UK performance (his first since his 2019 BST Hyde Park show) will be at TK Maxx Presents Lytham Festival on Thursday, July 3.

He will then go on to perform at Co-op Live Manchester, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields before heading to London for his Hyde Park show.

Tickets for Stevie’s UK performances will go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, March 21.

A presale will be going live at 10am on Wednesday, March 19.

Visit, lythamfestival.com, bst-hydepark.com, LiveNation or Ticketmaster for more details on how to get tickets.

Stevie Wonder’s Love, Light & Song UK tour dates are:

Thursday, July 3 – TK Maxx Presents Lytham Festival

Saturday, July 5 – Co-op Live Manchester

Monday, July 7 – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Wednesday, July 9 – Blackweir Fields Cardiff

Saturday, July 12 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park London

Stevie's UK tour was announced on Monday, March 17. Picture: Press Release

Celebrating Stevie’s Lytham Festival announcement, the festival’s co-founder Peter Taylor said in a statement released today (March 17): “Since the very beginning of Lytham Festival I have said my absolute dream gig to promote would be Stevie Wonder so this is going to be a very special night...

“I have every confidence the people of Lytham and beyond are going to be delighted we are all going to get to hear this amazing voice and enjoy a truly memorable night on Lytham Green.”

He added: “Every year we work hard to bring the very best artists to Lytham and it is safe to say we have a huge line-up for 2025 to bring five days of incredible live music to the Lancashire coast.”

Other artists currently announced for this year’s Lytham Festival include Kings of Leon, Justin Timberlake and Alanis Morissette.