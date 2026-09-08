Stevie Wonder announces Songs in the Key of Life 50th anniversary UK tour: Tickets and dates revealed

Stevie Wonder announces Songs in the Key of Life 50th anniversary UK tour. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Legendary artist Stevie Wonder will celebrate 50 years of his landmark album Songs in the Key of Life with special live performances across the UK and Europe.

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Stevie Wonder will bring his Songs In The Key of Life Performances – 50th Anniversary Tour – a special run of performances marking 50 years of his groundbreaking and universally acclaimed album, Songs In The Key of Life – to UK audiences in 2026.

The tour is described as a once-in-a-generation celebration of one of the most influential albums ever created and the musical genius of Stevie Wonder.

It kicks off on October 13 at Utilita Arena Birmingham, and the 12-city tour will travel across Europe, with stops in Paris, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Hannover, Cologne, Amsterdam, and Dublin, before returning to the UK for shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Stevie Wonder announces Songs in the Key of Life 50th anniversary UK tour. Picture: Stevie Wonder

Songs In The Key of Life, originally released in 1976, went Diamond (10+ million copies sold) and was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

It featured iconic songs such as 'As', 'Love's in Need of Love Today', 'Sir Duke', and 'Isn't She Lovely'.

General tickets go on sale on Friday, September 11.

Songs in the Key of Life 50th anniversary tour dates: