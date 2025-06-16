Sting shares tender moment with non-verbal grandson Akira – watch the video here

Sting shares a tender moment with nonverbal grandson Akira – watch the video here. Picture: Instagram / trudiestyler

By Sian Hamer

Trudie Styler shared the video on social media to celebrate Father's Day.

A wholesome moment between Sting and grandson Akira was shared on Father's Day.

Akira Rogue Kantrowitz is the son of Sting and Trudie Styler's daughter, Mickey, and her ex-partner Chris Kantrowitz.

He was born on New Year's Eve in 2016 with "severe developmental problems", Mickey revealed in an essay on Romper in 2021.

"At this moment in time, Akira is nonverbal, he is not walking, he is hard of hearing in both ears, has hypotonia, and global delays," the actress explained.

The video shared yesterday (June 15) shows the 73-year-old singer holding hands with his grandson and nuzzling his nose as Sting's daughter and Akira's mother, Mickey, watches on.

The heartwarming clip was shared by Trudie Styler on her Instagram page.

"Happy Fathers and Grandfathers Day Stingo - dad and beloved Nonno," she captioned the post.

"Thank you for your loving care and kindness, and all that you are to your children and grandchildren."

Fans and famous friends alike have commented on the post, including singer Annie Lennox, who wrote: "So tender."

Actor Richard E. Grant shared his own comment, replying to the post with red heart emojis.

Sting with his daughter Mickey Sumner. Picture: Getty

Mickey Sumner, 41, is the eldest of the four children Sting and Trudie share.

The 'Fields of Gold' singer shares two older children with ex-wife Frances Tomelty; Joe, 48; and Fuschia, 43.

Sting and Trudie's other three children are Jake, 40; Eliot, 34; and Giacomo, 29.