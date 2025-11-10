Sting fans react after he cancels several shows due to illness

Sting has had to postpone several of his upcoming shows. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Every Breath You Take’ artist is “under the weather,” statements from his team have revealed.

Sting fans are sending support to the singer after he cancelled several shows due to illness.

The former The Police frontman was due to play a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida on Saturday (November 8), but had to cancel last minute due to being “under the weather”.

“Sting is under the weather and on his doctor’s advisement, he has been instructed not to perform tonight,” a statement from his team shared on social media, revealing the show would be rescheduled to May next year.

Sting continues to take his STING 3.0 tour around the world. Picture: Alamy

The singer later posted again on social media to reveal his planned performances in Tampa and Jacksonville on November 10 and November 11 were also be being rescheduled to later dates.

“Unfortunately, Sting is under the weather and has been instructed by his doctor to postpone his scheduled performances on Monday, November 10 at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and Tuesday, November 11 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL,” his second statement read.

While Saturday’s performance was postponed until May 6, 2026, this week’s postponed shows do not currently have confirmed reschedule dates.

Fans have been told to “stay tuned” for more information on this topic.

Sting performing in London in October 2025. Picture: Getty

Both of ‘Every Breath You Take’ singer’s statements concluded: "Sting very much looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as he is fully recovered.

“He apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your understanding.”

Sting’s fans have reacted sympathetically to the singer’s unfortunate announcement, sharing messages of “get well soon” in the comments of his social posts.

The 'Roxanne' star had to similarly cancel several STING 3.0 tour shows in January this year “due to illness,” which was later revealed to be a throat infection.

Those performances were successfully rescheduled and took place across May and June this year.