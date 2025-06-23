Sting support act issue update after drummer suffers cardiac arrest on stage

Sting addressed the distressing incident later at the festival. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Hannah Watkin

The Christians were playing at On The Waterfront Liverpool when one of their performers was taken ill.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sting’s On The Waterfront support act The Christians have issued an update after their drummer suffered a cardiac arrest while performing on Sunday, June 22.

The band’s drummer Lionel Duke was taken ill in front of concert goers two songs into their set at the Liverpool festival.

Lead vocalist Gary Christian stopped the group’s performance and secured help for Lionel from the event’s medical team.

A privacy screen was set up while he received emergency treatment on the stage, before he was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Sting performing in January 2025. Picture: Getty

The Christians were the last act to go on stage at On The Waterfront ahead of Sting, whose appearance at the festival was a meaningful one as it marked his first performance in the city since 1979.

Despite the evening’s shock events, Sting did go on to perform at the festival, as The Christians gave the ‘Message in a Bottle’ singer their blessing that the show should continue.

Updating crowds on Lionel’s condition, Sting told the audience: “The drummer in the band before is okay. He’s in hospital.

Thankyou so much to all the many many messages regarding our drummer Lionel Duke who suffered a cardiac arrest while... Posted by The Christians on Sunday, June 22, 2025

“All of us are praying he’s going to be fine. Our thoughts are with him,” he added, and the singer and guitarist performed ‘Fragile’ as the night’s final song while asking fans again to think of the drummer.

The Christians issued an update on Lionel’s condition later on Sunday night, telling fans via Facebook that they were “awaiting news from the Heart and Chest hospital at Broad Green [sic]” about their bandmate.

The group thanked “the phenomenal team of medics present from the On The Waterfront Liverpool team who stepped in so swiftly to help” and asked fans to “please send positive vibes” Lionel’s way.

Followers responded by leaving more wishes of support for the stricken artist and his band in the comments of the post.