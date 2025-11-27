Inside The Police’s foul-tempered breakup and their tense final concert

The Police played three high-profile shows in 1986, but old habits ensured the reunion was short-lived. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

They were the world's biggest band.

But it was at that very point that The Police imploded and decided that they couldn't continue despite being on top.

In part, the creative friction between singer and bassist Sting, guitarist Andy Summers, and drummer Stewart Copeland was the reason why they produced so many great songs together.

The internal spats, which were often kept to themselves in the studio, began to boil over onto the stage and in public life, however.

So in 1984, after the release of their biggest-selling album Synchronicity, The Police decided to go on an indefinite hiatus.

Having written most of the band's songs (and all of their legendary hits), Sting wanted to pursue his artistic vision without having to row with Summer and Copeland.

After the release of his debut solo record, the jazz-influenced The Dream of the Blue Turtles, Sting was convinced to give it another go with The Police.

In 1986 for A Conspiracy Of Hope, a benefit concert tour for Amnesty International, the band reunited unbeknownst to the public.

They'd play three high-profile shows, though, old habits ensured the reunion was short-lived.

The Police reunited in 1986 to the surprise and shock of their fans. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns). Picture: Getty

The Police's Stewart Copeland interview: Trio are good friends now, after years of "tension"

The Police's Synchronicity Tour came to its conclusion in 1984 at Shea Stadium, where The Beatles also coincidentally played their final live touring concert.

At that very concert, Sting thanked The Fab Four for "lending" them the stadium for the night.

But it went quiet after that. Sting wanted to go solo and make music away from the confines of The Police, whose relationship was becoming destructive.

Their record label didn't want to make a meal out of The Police going on hiatus, so their fans had no idea where they went until Sting released his solo album.

Fans and the public also had no idea if they'd ever return, which was why The Police's reunion for A Conspiracy Of Hope became front-page news.

U2, Bryan Adams, Peter Gabriel, Lou Reed, The Neville Brothers, Joan Baez and Sting were all named on the bill, but The Police turned up instead.

The Police - Full Concert - 06/15/86 - Giants Stadium (OFFICIAL)

Sting played solo for the first three concerts, so you can understand why the punters inside Atlanta's Omni Coliseum went bananas after the first chords to 'Message In A Bottle' was played.

It was the final concert at Giants Stadium in New Jersey which proved the band could still contend with the biggest stars of the time, however.

Packed with all the tension and explosive energy that made The Police's shows so incredible, they were the stand-out act on the day.

This is on a bill which included Joni Mitchell, Joan Armatrading, Bob Geldof, Jackson Browne, Yoko Ono and more, as well as the acts that'd been playing all tour.

The Police were on sizzling form once again. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

After playing their greatest hits like 'Every Breath You Take', 'King Of Pain', and 'Roxanne', U2's Bono joined them for an epic rendition of 'Invisible Sun' as their final bow.

Many considered the duet to be The Police handing over the crown to U2 who were on the verge of becoming the world's biggest band themselves.

It was a magical moment, and one that shone a light on Amnesty International on its 25th anniversary, helping to raise millions for charity in the process.

The concerts went so well in fact, it encouraged Sting to re-enter the studio with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers.

Bono joined The Police on stage for an epic duet of 'Invisible Sun'. (Photo by Bill Marino/Sygma via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The Police - Don't Stand So Close To Me '86 (Official Video)

A new album was mooted, and things were genuinely looking back on track for The Police. Their manager even booked out three weeks in the studio hoping they'd gel like before.

That was until the day before they were due to record, as Stewart Copeland broke his shoulder in a horse riding accident.

It meant that he couldn't play the drums and the band couldn't jam, so they used to the time to re-record some classics, which resulted in the release of 'Don't Stand So Close To Me '86'.

Though trouble brewed pretty quickly with Copeland unable to drum, programming a synthesiser to do the drumming instead, which frustrated Sting.

The pair were at odds once again, deleting each other's recordings over the next few days, with Copeland winning out on his chosen drum track.

Calling it "the straw that broke the camel's back", the drummer declared that he could no longer work with the band and that was that.

Until 21 years later, however, when they finally did reunite for what was the world's biggest tour to date. But who knows what would've happened if they'd ever made another album together.