Sting and wife Trudie sing sweet couple's duet at charity concert – watch

13 February 2025, 17:12

Sting and Trudie performing on stage in 2012.
Sting and Trudie united for an amusing duet. Picture: YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

The former The Police frontman was joined by his wife Trudie on stage at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sting and his wife Trudie Styler took to the stage for a rare duet in October, 2012.

The pair – who've been married for over 30 years – performed an amusing rendition of ‘Anything You Can Do’ at a charity event raising money for the US’ Children’s Health Fund.

Before the couple performed together, Sting introduced Trudie to the crowd with an amusing monologue.

Watch Sting and Trudie's performance here:

Trudy Styler & Sting at Radio City Music Hall, Children's Health Fund Benefit Concert 10-4-12

“When they asked us to perform as a couple we were very excited,” he began, “But I did have one concern.

"Because as accomplished as my beautiful wife is in many fields – actress, producer, activist – the fact is, she can’t sing!”

Sting and Trudie worked on improving her voice before their performance at New York’s famous Radio City Music Hall, and as the fan captured video above shows, Trudie's voice was more than able to carry the tune.

But discussing how she achieved this was what launched the duo into the famous argumentative duet, as Trudie jokingly took offence to the idea that she had been competitive during her singing lessons.

Sting and Trudie smiling at each other at a red carpet event in 2023.
Sting and Trudie have been together for over 30 years. Picture: Getty

The Children’s Health Fund was co-founded in 1987 by singer Paul Simon alongside husband-and-wife charity running team Irwin and Karen Redlener.

The charity aims to bring quality healthcare to children and families who are homeless or living in under-resourced communities, and is now over 35 years old.

Other performers at 2012’s charity concert included fellow couples Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson; Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, and James Taylor and Caroline Taylor.

Stevie Wonder, Steve Martin, Julianne Moore, and many more celebs also got involved with the benefit do, and Paul Simon and his wife Edie Brickell also took part in the family-focused fun evening.

Children's Health Fund — Celebrating 35 Years of Helping Millions of Children Thrive and Succeed

Sting and Trudie Styler met in 1982 while Sting was still married to his first wife Frances Tomelty.

“Neither of us are proud of the situation that happened – it just happened,” Trudie once said of their romance, which began as an affair.

But the pair are happy that they did pursue their love, as it led to the long-lasting relationship which they still enjoy today.

More from Sting

See more More from Sting

Sting Performs At The Aire Crown Theater

Sting's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Sting in 2019

Sting facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

Sting, Rod Stewart and Stevie Nicks performing at FireAid LA.

Sting returns after illness to play FireAid with Sir Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks and more – watch
1992 American buddy cop action film Lethal Weapon 3 brought Sting and Eric Clapton together for a slick, soulful duet.

‘It’s Probably Me’: When Sting and Eric Clapton teamed up for a slick, soulful duet

Sting told fans he 'sincerely regrets' the decision.

Sting cancels and postpones concerts after ‘advisement from his doctor’ - all details

Stevie Nicks, Sting and Sir Rod Stewart.

Rod Stewart, Sting, Stevie Nicks and more announced for LA FireAid concert - all details

Music

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kane Brown is heading to the UK on tour! Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Kane Brown is heading to the UK on tour! Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Country

Lainey Wilson and Devlin 'Duck' hodges

Lainey Wilson announces engagement to boyfriend Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges

Country

The Jacksons performing on stage and a poster for their upcoming shows.

The Jacksons announce first UK concerts since Tito Jackson death

Music

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray as Johnny and Baby in Dirty Dancing.

Why Patrick Swayze NEVER agreed to a Dirty Dancing sequel

TV & Film

Shaboozey smiling and waving to crowds while performing with a guitar

Who is Shaboozey? A Bar Song (Tipsy) singer’s age, real name, relationships and more explained

Country

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper