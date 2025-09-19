Take That announce HUGE The Circus return tour: How to get tickets and more

The Circus Live tour is back! Picture: Take That/Jason Hetherington

By Hannah Watkin

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are returning to The Circus for a 2026 UK & Ireland tour.

Take That are going on tour in 2026 – and they're returning to an old favourite theme for the occasion.

Yes, The Circus Live tour is back!

In summer 2026, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will travel across the UK and Ireland to revisit the joy of their beloved and record-breaking 2009 tour, joined once more by special guests The Script, and also superstar Belinda Carlisle.

Tickets for Take That's The Circus Live tour 2026 will go on sale on Friday, September 26 at 9.30am and be available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and www.takethat.com

And fans will be able to receive first access to tickets by preordering the band's upcoming album, which will be released in "late 2026".

Take That announced their Circus tour return at an exclusive press event, hosted by Smooth's very own Jenni Falconer on Friday, September 19.

Announcement their new tour to the world, the group shared: "The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we've talked many times about how much we'd love to do it again one day.

"Well, that time has come! We're so excited to welcome audiences old and new across the UK and Ireland to the spectacle of The Circus Live next summer. See you out there!"

Take That performing on their The Circus Live Tour 2009. Picture: Getty

What are the Take That The Circus Live 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates and venues?

Friday, May 29 – Southampton, St Mary's Stadium

Friday, June 5 – Coventry Building Society Arena

Saturday, June 6 – Coventry Building Society Arena

Tuesday, June 9 – Sunderland Stadium of Light

Friday, June 12 – Glasgow, Hampden Park

Tuesday, June 16 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

Friday, June 19 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

Saturday, June 20 – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday, June 26 – London Stadium

Saturday, June 27 – London Stadium

Saturday, July 4 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium*

*support acts to be confirmed

Over the past week, Take That sent fans into a flurry as they began to tease a big announcement was on the way.

First, an email arrived in followers' inboxes revealing the band had recently been back together working on some new music, and that they had been "talking a lot about touring" as they did.

Then, several cryptic clips appeared on social media showing mysterious gentlemen (later revealed to be the band) preparing backstage for some kind of show – one which would involve balloons, unicycles and white clown makeup.

It didn't take long for dedicated fans to begin to speculate that a The Circus-related announcement was on the way, but Friday's announcement still brought a lot of joy and surprised reactions from everyone.

While 2026's The Circus tour will differ from 2009's following the departure of band member Jason Orange in 2014, the group promises they are "bringing the magic back for a whole new generation" by revisiting the original tour's setlist and bringing "a few new surprises along the way."

The Circus Live 2026 tour follows Take That taking a year off touring in 2025 to focus on other projects such as Gary Barlow's solo The Songbook tour.

The group last toured the UK with their This Life On Tour shows in 2024, which came to an end in November 2024.

