Take That tease ‘big news on the way’ – Here’s everything we know so far

Take That are hinting at something new via social media. Picture: Getty/Take That

By Hannah Watkin

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen have fans speculating they're about to announce a Circus 2.0 tour.

Take That have begun to tease that a “big” announcement is on the way.

Over the past few days, the group (which today consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen) have taken to social media to hint at upcoming news.

On Saturday (September 13), the band shared an email with their fanbase which revealed the group were back together working on new music, and “have talked a lot about touring".

“Big decisions” have been made recently, the email continued to share, before signing off with the ultimate teasy message: “See you out there.”

Since then, the group have updated their website with a timer which is counting down the days, hours, minutes and seconds left until 10am on Friday, September 19 – a great time for an announcement if we’ve ever seen one.

On social media, the band has also shared a cryptic video of what appears to be one of the group standing next to some colourful balloons, preparing to blow up another.

“WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?” fans took to the comments to consider, but a few have begun to theorise the video’s theming may link to the group’s popular late-00s album and subsequent tour, The Circus.

“Swear to god if they re-tour The Circus then my life is complete and I can die happy, can you imagine?!” commented one fan amongst the speculation.

Take That performing on their circus tour in 2009. Picture: Getty

Today (September 16), Gary Barlow posted a photo of the group hanging out along with the caption “big news on the way” and a clown emoji, adding to the theory that something circus-related is on the way.

Plus, another recent social media post from the group posed the potentially leading question: "If you could go back in time to any Take That tour, which would you go to?"

But for now, nothing has been confirmed by the group beyond the fact that something will seemingly be revealed on Friday.

As usual, when it comes to Take That tour speculation, fans are also theorising about whether or not any former members will be joining the group again for future projects.

Take That interview: Band reflect on 10 years as a trio ahead of new album: "You know Robbie, he might come back"

If a Circus 2.0 tour is on the way, it would be nice to see the return of Jason Orange to the band and stage, in a U-turn from his retirement from performing 11 years ago.

And with Robbie Williams coming to the end of his BRITPOP tour next month, it’s not impossible to imagine he could also rejoin the group next year – especially after he recently worked again with Gary for a song on his latest album.

One thing we do know is that Gary, Howard and Mark have been working on new music this year.

Gary Barlow looks back on 30 years of 'Everything Changes'

“We’re all working on a new Take That record right now,” Gary revealed in April 2025.

News of a new album – the group’s tenth – could be what Friday’s announcement will reveal.

Take That’s ninth album, This Life, was released in November 2023, and was followed by the globe-trotting This Life on Tour concert tour in 2024.

The group last performed together during the 2025 BAFTA film awards, as their song ‘Greatest Day’ received several nods due to its use in the Oscar-winning feature Anora.