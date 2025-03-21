Gary Barlow goes country with new Colbie Caillat duet – listen here

Gary and Colbie have got together for a country style duet. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The Take That artist has released a new single ahead of his upcoming 2025 tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gary Barlow is the latest artist to go country in his latest music release.

The Take That star released a new single called ‘If There’s Not A Song About It...’ in collaboration with country star Colbie Caillat yesterday (March 20).

Gary – who is currently travelling Nashville visiting some of the home of country music’s most famous locations - celebrated his and Colbie’s track release with the two-times Grammy award-winner on social media, saying: “We hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed singing it.”

Listen to the pair's new track here:

If There’s Not a Song About It

Colbie also took to Instagram to share some sweet snaps of her and Gary hanging out with fellow friends and stars Natasha Bedingfield, Gavin DeGraw and Rob Brydon.

‘If There’s Not A Song About It...’ is a plaintive song describing the feeling of a relationship coming to an end in an amicable way.

Describing the song, Gary revealed: “I drew inspiration from a friend’s situation, to write a song that explores those complex emotions when a breakup ends on good terms.

“There’s an undeniable sadness,” he continued. “But also acceptance; I wrote it in London before coming together with the brilliant Colbie and Gavin DeGraw - if there wasn’t a song about it, there is now!”

Gary Barlow will soon be leaving the US to return to the UK in preparation for the beginning of his The Songbook Tour this April.

This tour, which will last from April 17 to June 21 and see Gary travel all around the UK and Ireland, will span 42 performances in total.

2025 will also see the ‘Back for Good’ singer celebrate that song and the Nobody Else album’s 30th anniversary with the rest of his bandmates, and the release of Netflix’s upcoming Take That-focused docuseries.