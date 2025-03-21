Gary Barlow goes country with new Colbie Caillat duet – listen here

21 March 2025, 11:24

Gary Barlow and Colbie Caillat
Gary and Colbie have got together for a country style duet. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The Take That artist has released a new single ahead of his upcoming 2025 tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gary Barlow is the latest artist to go country in his latest music release.

The Take That star released a new single called ‘If There’s Not A Song About It...’ in collaboration with country star Colbie Caillat yesterday (March 20).

Gary – who is currently travelling Nashville visiting some of the home of country music’s most famous locations - celebrated his and Colbie’s track release with the two-times Grammy award-winner on social media, saying: “We hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed singing it.”

Listen to the pair's new track here:

If There’s Not a Song About It

Colbie also took to Instagram to share some sweet snaps of her and Gary hanging out with fellow friends and stars Natasha Bedingfield, Gavin DeGraw and Rob Brydon.

‘If There’s Not A Song About It...’ is a plaintive song describing the feeling of a relationship coming to an end in an amicable way.

Describing the song, Gary revealed: “I drew inspiration from a friend’s situation, to write a song that explores those complex emotions when a breakup ends on good terms.

“There’s an undeniable sadness,” he continued. “But also acceptance; I wrote it in London before coming together with the brilliant Colbie and Gavin DeGraw - if there wasn’t a song about it, there is now!”

Gary Barlow will soon be leaving the US to return to the UK in preparation for the beginning of his The Songbook Tour this April.

This tour, which will last from April 17 to June 21 and see Gary travel all around the UK and Ireland, will span 42 performances in total.

2025 will also see the ‘Back for Good’ singer celebrate that song and the Nobody Else album’s 30th anniversary with the rest of his bandmates, and the release of Netflix’s upcoming Take That-focused docuseries.

More from Take That

See more More from Take That

Take That's greatest songs, ranked

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Gary Barlow and 10cc

How to get tickets for Gary Barlow, 10cc and more at Hampton Court Palace Festival

Tom Jones

Take That smiling on the BAFTA red carpet and Gary Barlow kissing Kate Winslet's hand while performing

Watch Take That surprise viewers - and Kate Winslet - with BAFTA kiss mid-performance

Mark Owen and a house ablaze in LA

Take That’s Mark Owen and family forced to evacuate due to LA fires – all details

Gary Barlow announces massive 'Songbook' tour for 2025 – full dates and tickets

Gary Barlow announces massive 'Songbook' tour for 2025: Dates, venues, ticket details revealed
Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams announces massive outdoor shows for 2025

Robbie Williams

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Mariah Carey has been cleared of copyright infringement.

Mariah Carey wins ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ copyright case

Christmas

The Pet Shop Boys will be performing a Heritage Live show this summer.

The Pet Shop Boys announced for Heritage Live concert – ticket details and more revealed

Music

Blake Shelton's performance of 'Pickup Man' had everyone at the Opry singing along.

Blake Shelton charms audience and Gwen Stefani with ‘amazing’ Opry 100 performance

Country

Brian May and Roger Taylor and Brian playing the guitar on stage

Brian May hints new Queen music ‘could happen’

Queen

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married in 2021

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get married: Their love story timeline so far

Country

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper