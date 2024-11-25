Gary Barlow announces massive 'Songbook' tour for 2025: Dates, venues, ticket details revealed

Gary Barlow announces massive 'Songbook' tour for 2025 – full dates and tickets. Picture: Getty

By Mayer Nissim

The Take That man is going on a solo jaunt in 2025.

Gary Barlow is best known as a fifth, quarter or third of Take That, depending on their lineup, but he's also a solo proper star in his own right.

And the band's main songwriter is underlining his standalone status by going out on the road by himself next year.

The full tour dates are as follows:

Thursday, April 17th: Villa Marina, Isle of Man

Friday, April 18th: Villa Marina, Isle of Man

Saturday, April 20th: Killarney, Ireland

Tuesday, April 22nd: Waterfront, Belfast

Wednesday, April 23rd: Waterfront, Belfast

Friday, April 25th: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Saturday, April 26th: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Monday, April 28th: Empire Theatre, Liverpool

Tuesday, April 29th: Empire Theatre, Liverpool

Thursday, May 1st: Utilia Arena, Cardiff

Friday, May 2nd: Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton

Saturday, May 3rd: Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton

Monday, May 5th: Opera House, Blackpool

Tuesday, May 6th: Opera House, Blackpool

Thursday, May 8th: Apollo, Manchester

Friday, May 9th: Apollo, Manchester

Monday, May 12th: Royal Albert Hall, London

Tuesday, May 13th: Royal Albert Hall, London

Thursday, May 15th: Brighton Centre, Brighton

Friday, May 16th: International Centre, Bournemouth

Monday, May 19th: City Hall, Sheffield

Tuesday, May 20th: City Hall, Sheffield

Thursday, May 22nd: Globe, Stockton

Friday, May 23rd: Globe, Stockton

Saturday, May 24th: P&J Live, Aberdeen

Monday, May 26th: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Tuesday, May 27th: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Thursday, May 29th: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Friday, May 30th: Caird Hall, Dundee

Saturday, May 31st: Caird Hall, Dundee

Monday, June 2nd: O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Tuesday, June 3rd: O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Thursday, June 5th: DeMondfort Hall, Leicester

Friday, June 6th: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Saturday, June 7th: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Tuesday, June 10th: Piece Hall, Halifax

Friday, June 13th: Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

Saturday, June 14th: Delamere Forest

Wednesday, June 18th: Eden Project, Cornwall

Friday, June 20th: Blenheim Palace, Woodstock

Saturday, June 21st: Thetford Forest, Norfolk

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, November 29 at 9.30am.

Gary Barlow's Songbook. Picture: Gary Barlow

As well as his many records with Take That, Gary Barlow has released six solo studio albums.

The most recent was 2021's The Dream of Christmas, and the most recent non-seasonal effort was 2020's Music Played by Humans.

Take That's last album was 2023's This Life, released with the band as a three-piece of Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, which was supported by an 80-date global tour.