Gary Barlow announces massive 'Songbook' tour for 2025: Dates, venues, ticket details revealed

25 November 2024, 08:00 | Updated: 25 November 2024, 10:11

Gary Barlow announces massive 'Songbook' tour for 2025 – full dates and tickets. Picture: Getty

By Mayer Nissim

The Take That man is going on a solo jaunt in 2025.

Gary Barlow is best known as a fifth, quarter or third of Take That, depending on their lineup, but he's also a solo proper star in his own right.

And the band's main songwriter is underlining his standalone status by going out on the road by himself next year.

The full tour dates are as follows:

  • Thursday, April 17th: Villa Marina, Isle of Man
  • Friday, April 18th: Villa Marina, Isle of Man
  • Saturday, April 20th: Killarney, Ireland
  • Tuesday, April 22nd: Waterfront, Belfast
  • Wednesday, April 23rd: Waterfront, Belfast
  • Friday, April 25th: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
  • Saturday, April 26th: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
  • Monday, April 28th: Empire Theatre, Liverpool
  • Tuesday, April 29th: Empire Theatre, Liverpool
  • Thursday, May 1st: Utilia Arena, Cardiff
  • Friday, May 2nd: Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton
  • Saturday, May 3rd: Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton
  • Monday, May 5th: Opera House, Blackpool
  • Tuesday, May 6th: Opera House, Blackpool
  • Thursday, May 8th: Apollo, Manchester
  • Friday, May 9th: Apollo, Manchester
  • Monday, May 12th: Royal Albert Hall, London
  • Tuesday, May 13th: Royal Albert Hall, London
  • Thursday, May 15th: Brighton Centre, Brighton
  • Friday, May 16th: International Centre, Bournemouth
  • Monday, May 19th: City Hall, Sheffield
  • Tuesday, May 20th: City Hall, Sheffield
  • Thursday, May 22nd: Globe, Stockton
  • Friday, May 23rd: Globe, Stockton
  • Saturday, May 24th: P&J Live, Aberdeen
  • Monday, May 26th: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
  • Tuesday, May 27th: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
  • Thursday, May 29th: Usher Hall, Edinburgh
  • Friday, May 30th: Caird Hall, Dundee
  • Saturday, May 31st: Caird Hall, Dundee
  • Monday, June 2nd: O2 City Hall, Newcastle
  • Tuesday, June 3rd: O2 City Hall, Newcastle
  • Thursday, June 5th: DeMondfort Hall, Leicester
  • Friday, June 6th: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
  • Saturday, June 7th: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
  • Tuesday, June 10th: Piece Hall, Halifax
  • Friday, June 13th: Open Air Theatre, Scarborough
  • Saturday, June 14th: Delamere Forest
  • Wednesday, June 18th: Eden Project, Cornwall
  • Friday, June 20th: Blenheim Palace, Woodstock
  • Saturday, June 21st: Thetford Forest, Norfolk

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, November 29 at 9.30am.

As well as his many records with Take That, Gary Barlow has released six solo studio albums.

The most recent was 2021's The Dream of Christmas, and the most recent non-seasonal effort was 2020's Music Played by Humans.

Take That's last album was 2023's This Life, released with the band as a three-piece of Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, which was supported by an 80-date global tour.

Gary Barlow looks back on 30 years of 'Everything Changes'

