Gary Barlow's touching message to wife of 26 years on their anniversary

Gary Barlow has shared a loving tribute to his wife of over 25 years, Dawn. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Gary and Dawn married in January 2000.

Gary Barlow has penned a touching tribute to his wife Dawn on their 26th wedding anniversary.

Taking to social media on Monday (January 12), the Take That singer shared a photo of himself and Dawn smiling along with the caption: “Happy 26th wedding anniversary, Mrs. Barlow.”

Celebrating their relationship from its very beginning, the 54-year-old continued: “31 beautiful years together. Thank you for putting up with me.

“I was going to list 26 things I love about you,” he added: “But I couldn’t whittle it down–too many.

“Can’t wait for our next chapter,” he added.

Gary and Dawn first met in the late 80s when Dawn featured in one of Take That’s music videos.

But despite working together on several more occasions after that, the pair didn’t start dating until 1995, after Dawn was hired as a backup dancer for the band’s Nobody Else tour.

Take That in New York in 1995. Picture: Getty

They married in 2000 and welcomed a son, Daniel, that same year. Then came two daughters, Emily in 2002 and Daisy in 2009.

The pair have supported each other through the greatest days and greatest challenges of life, with Dawn acting as a key support in helping Gary through the depression he suffered after Take That split up.

In 2012, the pair suffered a great loss when their fourth child, Poppy, was stillborn.

During an appearance on Jake Humphrey’s The High Performance Podcast, Gary opened up about how his and Dawn’s solid relationship helped get them through tough times, such as the loss of their daughter.

Gary and Dawn together in 2009. Picture: Getty

“We've been together for a long time and we've had a lot of ups and downs throughout our lives. People often say, 'What's the secret?' I don't think there is one thing,” he considered (via Hello!).

“The only thing I would say is, just try and be nice to each other because if you really do that, things are great.”

Gary also explained how his parents’ 43-year-long relationship inspired him to pursue a happy and stable union with Dawn.

Gary and Dawn in 2013. Picture: Getty

“They were such a happy couple. I think when I got married, it was like, there is no second marriage, this is it,” he said.

“[Dawn and I] have always treated this thing as something so important to us. Having a lifelong partner is something I want.

“We'll get through anything,” he added. “We've got through a lot, and we're still here, as happy as anything. I don't believe there will be a day when something will beat us.”