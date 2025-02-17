Watch Take That surprise viewers - and Kate Winslet - with BAFTA kiss mid-performance

17 February 2025, 11:04

Take That smiling on the BAFTA red carpet and Gary Barlow kissing Kate Winslet's hand while performing
Take That's performed at the star-studded ceremony on Sunday (February 16). Picture: Getty/BBC

By Hannah Watkin

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performed at the awards show to celebrate Anora’s use of their hit song ‘Greatest Day’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Take That’s BAFTA performance surprised some viewers in London’s Royal Festival Hall as much as those watching at home.

The band’s current members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen were invited to perform a rendition of their hit song ‘Greatest Day’ at the London-based awards show because of its use in the popular awards contender, Anora.

But although the trio’s performance was expected, Gary, Howard and Mark’s crowd-work seemed a little less planned – and included a surprise kiss on the hand for celebrity guest Kate Winslet!

Watch Take That's BAFTA performance below

While the band were singing their way through the star-studded crowd to the main BAFTA stage, Gary interacted with several stars who were in the auditorium’s aisle seats, including Kate who looked a little surprised to be offered a kiss from the vocalist.

It seems the Lee star, whose film was nominated for Outstanding British Film at last night's (February 16) show, is a Take That fan, as she later posed for a photo with the boys behind the scenes.

During their performance, Take That also interacted with other stars who were present for the BAFTA’s, including Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and of course Anora’s own Mikey Madison.

25-year-old Mikey won Best Actress for her performance as Ani in Anora, which tells the story of a stripper’s ill-fated marriage to a client.

Other winners from the evening included The Brutalist's Adrien Brody in Best Actor; papal drama Conclave which took home Best Film and Outstanding British Film; and Aardman’s latest Wallace and Gromit outing Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which won Best Animated Film and the inaugural Best Children’s and Family Film award.

Warwick Davis also received his BAFTA Fellowship award during the ceremony, which was hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant for the second year in a row.

Gary Barlow looks back on 30 years of 'Everything Changes'

More from Take That

See more More from Take That

Take That's greatest songs, ranked

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Mark Owen and a house ablaze in LA

Take That’s Mark Owen and family forced to evacuate due to LA fires – all details

Gary Barlow announces massive 'Songbook' tour for 2025 – full dates and tickets

Gary Barlow announces massive 'Songbook' tour for 2025: Dates, venues, ticket details revealed
Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams announces massive outdoor shows for 2025

Robbie Williams

Gary Barlow facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Gary Barlow facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Gary Barlow looks back on 30 years of 'Everything Changes' and reveals Take That's celebration plans

Gary Barlow on 30 years of 'Everything Changes' and Take That's celebration plans

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Post Malone

Post Malone UK and Europe Tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

Country

Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross

Smokey Robinson comments on rumour ‘The Agony and the Ecstasy’ is about Diana Ross affair

Diana Ross

Roy Orbison

Roy Orbison’s life story set for ‘romance’ focused biopic

Music

Dolly Parton smiling with a guitar.

Dolly: An Original Musical - Dolly Parton’s new Broadway show dates, tickets, and more details

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter smiling

Dolly Parton to join Sabrina Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet deluxe album duet – all details

Dolly Parton

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper