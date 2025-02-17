Watch Take That surprise viewers - and Kate Winslet - with BAFTA kiss mid-performance

Take That's performed at the star-studded ceremony on Sunday (February 16). Picture: Getty/BBC

By Hannah Watkin

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performed at the awards show to celebrate Anora’s use of their hit song ‘Greatest Day’.

Take That’s BAFTA performance surprised some viewers in London’s Royal Festival Hall as much as those watching at home.

The band’s current members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen were invited to perform a rendition of their hit song ‘Greatest Day’ at the London-based awards show because of its use in the popular awards contender, Anora.

But although the trio’s performance was expected, Gary, Howard and Mark’s crowd-work seemed a little less planned – and included a surprise kiss on the hand for celebrity guest Kate Winslet!

Watch Take That's BAFTA performance below

While the band were singing their way through the star-studded crowd to the main BAFTA stage, Gary interacted with several stars who were in the auditorium’s aisle seats, including Kate who looked a little surprised to be offered a kiss from the vocalist.

It seems the Lee star, whose film was nominated for Outstanding British Film at last night's (February 16) show, is a Take That fan, as she later posed for a photo with the boys behind the scenes.

During their performance, Take That also interacted with other stars who were present for the BAFTA’s, including Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and of course Anora’s own Mikey Madison.

25-year-old Mikey won Best Actress for her performance as Ani in Anora, which tells the story of a stripper’s ill-fated marriage to a client.

Other winners from the evening included The Brutalist's Adrien Brody in Best Actor; papal drama Conclave which took home Best Film and Outstanding British Film; and Aardman’s latest Wallace and Gromit outing Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which won Best Animated Film and the inaugural Best Children’s and Family Film award.

Warwick Davis also received his BAFTA Fellowship award during the ceremony, which was hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant for the second year in a row.