Take That to tell their story in no-holds-barred Netflix documentary, including Jason and Robbie

Legendary boyband Take That are getting the Netflix treatment with the announcement of a new documentary. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

They're finally getting the Netflix treatment.

Without doubt, Take That have been Britain's biggest boyband for the best part of four decades.

After forming in 1990, teenagers Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Howard Donald, Jason Orange and Mark Owen went on to achieve stratospheric fame.

The years since wouldn't have sounded the same without mega hits like 'Could It Be Magic', 'Relight My Fire', 'Back For Good', 'A Million Love Songs' and more recently the likes of 'Patience', 'Shine', and 'Greatest Day'.

But like many groups which rose to the tops, they experienced plenty of lows with lineup changes, fall-outs, and falls from grace.

Now they're teaming up with Netflix to tell their "unlikely story of love and brotherhood against the odds" in a no-holds-barred documentary.

"We can't wait to share our story!" Take That said in a statement. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Take That plan to bring their dedicated fanbase closer than ever before with the tell-all documentary, offering unprecedented access to all band members.

An announcement was made about the documentary at the Edinburgh TV Festival, where it was revealed Netflix were backing it.

This comes after the streaming giant helmed documentaries for former Take That rascal Robbie Williams as well as George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley's globally adored duo Wham!.

It promises to "provide fans with unprecedented access to the band members" including in-depth interviews with Gary, Howard and Mark, as well as "insights" from former members Robbie and Jason.

Discussing the new documentary, Take That said in a joint statement: "We are so excited to be partnering with Netflix and Fulwell for an exclusive behind the scenes look into our journey as a band over the last 35 years. We can’t wait to share our story!"

Take That headlined King Charles III's Coronation Concert in 2023. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Gabe Turner, partner at television production company Fulwell 73, added that Take That have sung "the soundtrack to so many of our lives for the last 40 years".

"Take That have one of the most fascinating stories in all of music. At Fulwell 73, we want to bring the most interesting stories to life in the premium factual space," Turner said.

"Using unseen archive and new interviews, we hope to do their unique tale justice. We couldn’t be more excited and honoured to partner with Netflix for this new original documentary."

Last year, Netflix also released a docu-series focused entirely on Robbie Williams and his rise to superstardom, where he discussed his mental health, his issues with addiction, his love life, and the toils of becoming so famous at such a young age.

Robbie Williams got the Netflix treatment last year, now it's Take That's turn. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage). Picture: Getty

The manager of the forthcoming Take That Netflix documentary, Nelesh Dhand, said: "The Wham documentary was a big hit for us last year, people love the nostalgia, they love that kind of really big-hearted feeling."

"We’ve got access to Take That, and we can tell their story. Their story is amazing, from being thrown together strangers at 16 to 19 years old, and they’re still selling out stadiums."

"Describing the many "big ups and downs" that the band have experienced, Nelesh continued: "I feel like it’s an unlikely story of love and brotherhood actually, against the odds."

There's no official release date confirmed for the Netflix documentary series as of yet, so stay tuned for more information.