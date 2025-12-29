Take That: Netflix reveal ‘deeply personal’ docuseries’ release date + first look clip

Take That's Netflix docuseries will air early in 2026. Picture: Netflix

By Hannah Watkin

Take That’s three-part Netflix documentary will feature tons of never-before-seen footage and interviews.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix’s “deeply personal” Take That documentary series, Take That, has finally got a release date.

The streaming giant today (December 29) revealed that the highly-anticipated behind-the-scenes look at the ‘Greatest Day’ band will debut globally on the platform January 27.

To coincide with this exciting announcement, Netflix also released a first look clip from the show.

Watch the Take That docuseries first-look clip here:

Watch Netflix's Take That documentary first-look clip

The clip gives an insight into how the docuseries’ new interviews with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be blended together with archive footage and former interviews with Jason Orange and Robbie Williams to offer a comprehensive look at the group’s past.

In this clip, Gary, Mark, Howard and Jason can be heard reflecting on how “nothing beats being in a band” while behind-the-scenes footage from the group’s Pops Tour is shown.

Meanwhile, Robbie can be seen joking about in a typically Robbie way at the end of the clip.

Netflix’s Take That will look at Take That’s history “from their early beginnings as [a] five piece formed in Manchester to becoming pop superstars.”

Take That on The Circus Live return, 'meaty' Netflix doc and MORE

Take That in 1992. Picture: Getty

The series invites fans to “relive the camaraderie, chaos, and resilience that fuelled [the band]’s meteoric rise, dramatic split, and one of the greatest comebacks in British music history.

“Told in their own words, this is the deeply personal and definitive story of Take That,” the show’s synopsis concludes.

Speaking exclusively with Smooth’s Jenni Falconer during Take That’s The Circus Live Tour 2026 announcement earlier this year, Gary teased the band’s Netflix show would be “meaty”.

“I have to tell you, it’s quite a watch, even for us,” the 54-year-old shared. “I think fans are going to absolutely love it.”

Gary also hinted how the series would link to some new music he, Mark and Howard have planned for the new year.