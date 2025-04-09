Take That's Gary Barlow confirms band's tenth album coming soon

9 April 2025, 11:48

Take That on stage
Take That will release new music soon, Gary Barlow has hinted. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Gary Barlow has spilled the beans about Take That’s next musical project.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Take That are planning to release a tenth album, Gary Barlow has teased.

Speaking in The Sun’s Bizzarre column, the award-winning singer and lead Take That vocalist revealed that he, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are “working on a new Take That record right now.”

This year, Gary has mostly been focused on solo projects such as his upcoming Songbook Tour, his recent country collaboration, and the promotion of his soon-to-air ITV food and wine travel series.

But speaking at a screening for the latter project, the 54-year-old revealed he’s also still working with his bandmates on new music.

“We all came off tour at the end of [2024] and said, ‘Right, let’s get to work’,” he explained.

“It’s been slated for next year. We just don’t want to stop, really,” he added.

Take That’s last release, This Life, came out in November 2023, and was their first release in six years following 2017’s Wonderland.

Therefore, it seems the group want to quicken things up for release number ten.

Take That interview: Band reflect on 10 years as a trio ahead of new album: "You know Robbie, he might come back"

Take That at the BAFTAs in 2025.
Take That at the BAFTAs in 2025. Picture: Getty

Fan demand is what’s keeping the trio creative, Gary shared. “We’re at the point where we don’t even really want to make an album, we just want to put singles out,” he said.

“We’re writing, we’re recording, and when we like something, we’re just going to put it out.

“The albums take years to make, and I often think of our fans – they want stuff now. They don’t want to wait for two years.”

Take That’s music reached a new audience recently as a result of their track ‘Greatest Day’ being featured in the Oscar-winning film Anora.

After performing the song at the BAFTAs in February, the track also featured prominently at the Oscars as it played each time the film won one of its five awards.

Gary Barlow looks back on 30 years of 'Everything Changes'

More from Take That

See more More from Take That

Take That's greatest songs, ranked

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Gary Barlow and Colbie Caillat

Gary Barlow goes country with new Colbie Caillat duet – listen here

Gary Barlow and 10cc

How to get tickets for Gary Barlow, 10cc and more at Hampton Court Palace Festival

Tom Jones

Take That smiling on the BAFTA red carpet and Gary Barlow kissing Kate Winslet's hand while performing

Watch Take That surprise viewers - and Kate Winslet - with BAFTA kiss mid-performance

Mark Owen and a house ablaze in LA

Take That’s Mark Owen and family forced to evacuate due to LA fires – all details

Gary Barlow announces massive 'Songbook' tour for 2025 – full dates and tickets

Gary Barlow announces massive 'Songbook' tour for 2025: Dates, venues, ticket details revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Vanessa Williams smiling and as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada

Vanessa Williams reveals Elton John’s advice for The Devil Wears Prada

Elton John

Madonna and Elton John embracing and Madonna in 1984

Madonna and Elton John make big announcement as decades long feud comes to an end

Madonna

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll to receive Goodwill Literacy Ambassador Award at UK event – details

Country

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Elton John

Blondie drummer Clem Burke

Blondie drummer Clem Burke dies, aged 70

Blondie

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper