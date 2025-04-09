Take That's Gary Barlow confirms band's tenth album coming soon

Take That will release new music soon, Gary Barlow has hinted. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Gary Barlow has spilled the beans about Take That’s next musical project.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Take That are planning to release a tenth album, Gary Barlow has teased.

Speaking in The Sun’s Bizzarre column, the award-winning singer and lead Take That vocalist revealed that he, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are “working on a new Take That record right now.”

This year, Gary has mostly been focused on solo projects such as his upcoming Songbook Tour, his recent country collaboration, and the promotion of his soon-to-air ITV food and wine travel series.

But speaking at a screening for the latter project, the 54-year-old revealed he’s also still working with his bandmates on new music.

“We all came off tour at the end of [2024] and said, ‘Right, let’s get to work’,” he explained.

“It’s been slated for next year. We just don’t want to stop, really,” he added.

Take That’s last release, This Life, came out in November 2023, and was their first release in six years following 2017’s Wonderland.

Therefore, it seems the group want to quicken things up for release number ten.

Take That interview: Band reflect on 10 years as a trio ahead of new album: "You know Robbie, he might come back"

Take That at the BAFTAs in 2025. Picture: Getty

Fan demand is what’s keeping the trio creative, Gary shared. “We’re at the point where we don’t even really want to make an album, we just want to put singles out,” he said.

“We’re writing, we’re recording, and when we like something, we’re just going to put it out.

“The albums take years to make, and I often think of our fans – they want stuff now. They don’t want to wait for two years.”

Take That’s music reached a new audience recently as a result of their track ‘Greatest Day’ being featured in the Oscar-winning film Anora.

After performing the song at the BAFTAs in February, the track also featured prominently at the Oscars as it played each time the film won one of its five awards.