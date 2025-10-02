Exclusive

Take That tease ‘meaty’ Netflix docuseries about band’s history

Take That are getting ready for a busy 2026. Picture: Getty/Smooth Radio

By Hannah Watkin

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will all star in the documentary, alongside past members Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Take That are set to have a bumper 2026!

The ‘Greatest Day’ singers recently announced an unprecedented return tour, The Circus Live, which they will perform across the UK and Ireland next year.

And the band are also teasing a new album will be out late next year – but that’s not all.

While chatting exclusively with Smooth Radio’s Jenni Falconer, Gary Barlow let slip further details about the group’s no-holds-barred Netflix docuseries, including a confirmation it will be out next year.

Watch Take That's full interview with Jenni below:

Take That on The Circus Live return, 'meaty' Netflix doc and MORE

Teasing it will be “part of the new music” they’ve promised fans, Gary shared that he, Howard and Mark recently sat down to watch the upcoming three-episode series.

“I have to tell you, it’s quite a watch, even for us,” the 54-year-old shared. “I think fans are going to absolutely love it.”

According to the show's announcement synopsis, the much-anticipated series will tell the story of the band that has “captivated millions” throughout four decades.

Through three one-hour-long episodes, fans will gain a “deep understanding of the band’s dynamic, their individual stories, and the highs and lows they experienced together.”

Take That - Back for Good (Official Video)

Former members Jason Orange and Robbie Williams will appear in interviews in the doc, as well as Gary, Mark and Howard.

Work on the documentary has been going on “for about two years,” Gary told Jenni.

“It documents the last 35 years,” he continued. “It’s really really meaty.”

Take That were formed in 1990 and skyrocketed to fame to become one of Britain’s biggest boy bands.

Take That in 1992. Picture: Getty

Take That announce The Circus Live 2026 Tour. Picture: Getty

After Robbie Williams departed the band the group disbanded in 1996, but reunited as a four in 2005.

Robbie returned to the group in 2010 for their sixth studio album Progress, and its later tour.

Since 2014, the group has consisted of just Gary, Howard and Mark, as Robbie returned to his solo career and Jason decided to retire from performing.

Netflix’s docuseries will see the group look back on all this history and more.