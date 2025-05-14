Tina – The Tina Turner Musical announces West End closure: How to get last tickets

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will end in London in 2025. Picture: Press Release/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

After seven years entertaining audiences at London’s Aldwych Theatre, the Tina Turner musical will close this September.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is set to close its doors after seven ‘simply the best’ years.

On Tuesday, May 13, the show announced it would be finishing its run at London’s Aldwych Theatre on Saturday, September 13.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical tells the story of the ‘River Deep, Mountain High’ icon’s journey to stardom, from her humble beginnings in Tennessee to her time performing as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Karis Anderson performs 'The Best' from The Tina Turner Musical

Since Tina’s death in 2023, the show has been dedicated to her memory.

“The decision to close our West End production has been extremely difficult,” stage entertainment producer Tali Pelman said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“Celebrating and sharing Tina’s legacy has meant so much to all of us who have been working on this show over the last decade.

“We are proud to have fulfilled Tina’s dream for the musical, which was to serve not only as a reminder of her work but as the beating heart of her empowering message – courage, indomitable spirit, and an eternal optimism in what is possible.”

Thanking all who’ve worked on the production over the years, Tali ended by celebrating: “We are delighted that the show is selling out on tour across the UK and Ireland and continues to elate audiences in productions across North America, Europe and around the world.”

Looking ahead to the London show’s final months on stage, she added: “In London this will be a summer of celebration, led by our glorious duo of Karis Anderson and Fleur East in our final West End cast.”

Since debuting in the West End in April 2018, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical has gone on to open successful productions on Broadway, elsewhere across North America, in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Australia.

Plus, in February 2026, the show is set to open in Brazil.

From June 24, 2025, singers Karis Anderson and Fleur East will alternate as Tina Turner in London’s West End.

Tickets for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’s last West End shows are available for purchase via the show’s website: tinathemusical.com/uk