Tina Turner’s son Ike Turner Jr. dies day after 67th birthday

Tina Turner's son Ike Turner Jr has died. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Ike Jr. was the second eldest of 'The Best' singer’s four children.

Tina Turner’s son Ike Turner Jr. has died, aged 67.

Ike’s death was confirmed by Tina’s niece and Ike’s cousin, Jacqueline Bullock, to TMZ on Sunday (October 5).

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner Jr.,” a statement she later shared with the press read.

“Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together,” she added.

Tina Turner with her husband Ike Sr and sons (clockwise from bottom left) Michael, Ike Jr, Craig and Ronnie. Picture: Getty

Ike Jr. was born on October 3, 1958, to Ike Sr. and his then partner, Lorraine Taylor. He was adopted by Tina when she and Ike got together, as was his younger brother, Michael.

Ike Jr. took after his parents and pursued a career in the music industry as a sound engineer and musician.

He worked for his father’s Bolic Sound Studios, and would go on to work on both his mother and father’s music over the years, although his collaboration with Tina was short-lived.

In 2007, he won the Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album for his work on his father’s ‘Risin’ With the Blues.’

Winners Ike Turner and Ike Turner Jr at the 2007 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

In 2018, Ike claimed he had not spoken with his mother in almost 20 years, telling the Daily Mail: “Tina raised me from the age of two. She’s the only mother I’ve ever known.

“But I haven’t talked to my mother since God knows when – probably around 2000. I don’t think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either,” he continued.

“My mother is living her life – she has a new husband and she’s in Europe. She doesn’t want to have anything to do with the past," he concluded, alluding to the strains that were put on the family owing to Ike Sr. and Tina's abusive relationship.

Along with Ike Jr. and Michael, Tina had two more sons: her oldest, Craig, who she had with her former partner Raymond Hill; and her youngest, Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Turner, whom she shared with Ike Sr.

Ike and his mother had seemingly grown apart before her death in 2023. Picture: Getty

Following Ike Jr’s death, Michael is Tina’s only surviving son, after Craig died by suicide in 2018, and Ronnie died from colon cancer in 2022.

According to Jacqueline, Ike Jr’s health had declined over the past few years due to heart issues, and this decline was exacerbated by a stroke he suffered in September.

Remembering his talents, she continued: “While he faced the same challenges that many of us have, he would become a sought-after sound engineer, musician, and Grammy winner."