How to get tickets for Gary Barlow, 10cc and more at Hampton Court Palace Festival

27 February 2025, 11:18

Gary Barlow and 10cc
Gary Barlow, 10cc and Tom Jones were the final festival headliners to be announced. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

Tom Jones, Bananarama and Chaka Khan are also among the festival’s headline performers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gary Barlow, 10cc and Tom Jones are the final acts to be announced for this June’s Hampton Court Palace Festival.

The Take That star, ‘I’m Not in Love’ band and ‘What’s New Pussycat’ singer were announced as headliners for the event yesterday (February 26).

Gary will perform his The Songbook Tour set for attendees in the royal palace’s gardens on Thursday, June 19.

10cc’s appearance at the festival – their Hampton Court Palace Festival debut – will take place a little earlier in the week on Tuesday, 17 June.

Meanwhile, Tom Jones, who is bringing his ongoing Defy Explanation Tour to the festival, will be performing on Friday, 13 June.

The other acts announced for Hampton Court Palace Festival are Chaka Khan, Bananarama, Elbow (who are playing two dates), Rag’n’Bone Man and James, plus The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

What are all the Hampton Court Palace Festival dates and shows?

  • James – Wednesday, June 11
  • Rag’N’Bone Man – Thursday, June 12
  • Tom Jones – Friday, June 13
  • Bananarama – Saturday, June 14
  • The Good, The Bad & The Rugby – Sunday, June 15
  • 10cc – Tuesday, June 17
  • Chaka Khan – Wednesday, June 18
  • Gary Barlow – Thursday, June 19
  • Elbow – Friday, June 20
  • Elbow – Saturday, June 21

When is the Hampton Court Palace Festival tickets pre-sale?

A pre-sale for tickets to see the most recently announced headliners at Hampton Court Palace Festival is taking place today (Thursday, February 27) from 12pm.

More details about how to sign up can be found on the festival’s website: hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

When do tickets for Hampton Court Palace Festival go on general sale?

Tickets for Hampton Court Palace Festival’s most recently announced headliners are going on general sale on Friday, February 28 at 10am GMT.

Again, for more details visit: hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

Tickets for the rest of Hampton Court Palace Festival’s 2025 shows are currently on sale.

More from Tom Jones

See more More from Tom Jones

Tom Jones

Tom Jones facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name and career revealed

Tom Jones

The 15 greatest Tom Jones songs ever, ranked

Dolly Parton, David Bowie and Lionel Richie have performed at Glastonbury

Glastonbury: The greatest Legends performances ever, ranked

Music

Tom Jones at the D-Day Memorial

Tom Jones performs incredibly moving song at D-Day 80th Memorial in tribute to his grandfather
The 83-year-old star showed off his incredible voice by delivering a powerful rendition of the Ben E King classic 'Stand By Me' alongside his fellow judge, Anne Marie.

The Voice UK: Tom Jones performs spine-tingling version of Ben E King's 'Stand By Me'

Tina Turner with Mick Jagger, Bruce Willis and David Bowie

Tina Turner's greatest ever duets: David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, Bruce Willis and more

Tina Turner

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Carly Pearce addresses harsh fan misconceptions: 'I'm just painfully shy!'

Carly Pearce addresses harsh fan misconceptions: 'I'm just painfully shy!'

Country

Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Songwriter, keyboardist and producer Chris Jasper has passed away.

The Isley Brothers’ Chris Jasper dies, aged 73

Music

Inside Patrick Swayze and wife Lisa Niemi’s touching 35-year relationship

Inside Patrick Swayze and wife Lisa Niemi’s touching 35-year relationship

Fact Profiles

Mariah Carey smiling

Mariah Carey FINALLY set to perform at UK festival following COVID cancellation

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper