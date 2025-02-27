How to get tickets for Gary Barlow, 10cc and more at Hampton Court Palace Festival

Gary Barlow, 10cc and Tom Jones were the final festival headliners to be announced. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

Tom Jones, Bananarama and Chaka Khan are also among the festival’s headline performers.

Gary Barlow, 10cc and Tom Jones are the final acts to be announced for this June’s Hampton Court Palace Festival.

The Take That star, ‘I’m Not in Love’ band and ‘What’s New Pussycat’ singer were announced as headliners for the event yesterday (February 26).

Gary will perform his The Songbook Tour set for attendees in the royal palace’s gardens on Thursday, June 19.

10cc’s appearance at the festival – their Hampton Court Palace Festival debut – will take place a little earlier in the week on Tuesday, 17 June.

Meanwhile, Tom Jones, who is bringing his ongoing Defy Explanation Tour to the festival, will be performing on Friday, 13 June.

The other acts announced for Hampton Court Palace Festival are Chaka Khan, Bananarama, Elbow (who are playing two dates), Rag’n’Bone Man and James, plus The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

What are all the Hampton Court Palace Festival dates and shows?

James – Wednesday, June 11

Rag’N’Bone Man – Thursday, June 12

Tom Jones – Friday, June 13

Bananarama – Saturday, June 14

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby – Sunday, June 15

10cc – Tuesday, June 17

Chaka Khan – Wednesday, June 18

Gary Barlow – Thursday, June 19

Elbow – Friday, June 20

Elbow – Saturday, June 21

When is the Hampton Court Palace Festival tickets pre-sale?

A pre-sale for tickets to see the most recently announced headliners at Hampton Court Palace Festival is taking place today (Thursday, February 27) from 12pm.

More details about how to sign up can be found on the festival’s website: hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

When do tickets for Hampton Court Palace Festival go on general sale?

Tickets for Hampton Court Palace Festival’s most recently announced headliners are going on general sale on Friday, February 28 at 10am GMT.

Again, for more details visit: hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

Tickets for the rest of Hampton Court Palace Festival’s 2025 shows are currently on sale.