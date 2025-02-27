How to get tickets for Gary Barlow, 10cc and more at Hampton Court Palace Festival

On Air Now
27 February 2025, 11:18
Tom Jones, Bananarama and Chaka Khan are also among the festival’s headline performers.
Gary Barlow, 10cc and Tom Jones are the final acts to be announced for this June’s Hampton Court Palace Festival.
The Take That star, ‘I’m Not in Love’ band and ‘What’s New Pussycat’ singer were announced as headliners for the event yesterday (February 26).
Gary will perform his The Songbook Tour set for attendees in the royal palace’s gardens on Thursday, June 19.
10cc’s appearance at the festival – their Hampton Court Palace Festival debut – will take place a little earlier in the week on Tuesday, 17 June.
Meanwhile, Tom Jones, who is bringing his ongoing Defy Explanation Tour to the festival, will be performing on Friday, 13 June.
The other acts announced for Hampton Court Palace Festival are Chaka Khan, Bananarama, Elbow (who are playing two dates), Rag’n’Bone Man and James, plus The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.
A pre-sale for tickets to see the most recently announced headliners at Hampton Court Palace Festival is taking place today (Thursday, February 27) from 12pm.
More details about how to sign up can be found on the festival’s website: hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com
Tickets for Hampton Court Palace Festival’s most recently announced headliners are going on general sale on Friday, February 28 at 10am GMT.
Again, for more details visit: hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com
Tickets for the rest of Hampton Court Palace Festival’s 2025 shows are currently on sale.