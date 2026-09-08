Tom Jones faces uncertain future on The Voice UK as ITV breaks silence on departure rumours

8 September 2026, 12:05

Recent reports suggested Tom Jones could be dropped from The Voice line-up ahead of the 2027 series, which is expected to begin production shortly.
Recent reports suggested Tom Jones could be dropped from The Voice line-up ahead of the 2027 series, which is expected to begin production shortly. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

ITV says it is “hopeful” the veteran singer will return for the 2027 series, despite reports he could be dropped from the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

ITV has addressed speculation that Sir Tom Jones could be leaving The Voice UK, insisting it remains hopeful the veteran singer will return for the next series.

The 86-year-old music legend has been a familiar face on the talent show for more than a decade, first joining the coaching panel when the programme launched in 2012.

However, recent reports suggested Tom could be dropped from the line-up ahead of the 2027 series, which is expected to begin production shortly.

ITV has addressed speculation that Sir Tom Jones could be leaving The Voice UK, insisting it remains hopeful the veteran singer will return for the next series.
ITV has addressed speculation that Sir Tom Jones could be leaving The Voice UK, insisting it remains hopeful the veteran singer will return for the next series. Picture: Getty

ITV has now pushed back against suggestions that his departure is a done deal. A show insider told the Press Association: “ITV absolutely loves working with Sir Tom.”

They added that discussions with the Welsh star are ongoing and that bosses are “hopeful he will return to the series”.

Tom most recently occupied one of the famous red chairs alongside Will.i.am, Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland and McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

His long association with The Voice UK stretches back to its original BBC incarnation, although his time on the programme has not been uninterrupted.

Tom served as a coach during the first four series and immediately proved successful, guiding Leanne Mitchell to victory in the inaugural 2012 series.

The 86-year-old music legend has been a familiar face on the talent show for more than a decade, first joining the coaching panel when the programme launched in 2012.
The 86-year-old music legend has been a familiar face on the talent show for more than a decade, first joining the coaching panel when the programme launched in 2012. Picture: Getty

He departed before the fifth series in 2016 and later criticised the BBC over the way his exit had been handled, claiming he had been given just 24 hours’ warning.

By then, however, change was already coming for the programme. ITV acquired the rights to The Voice UK in 2015 following its five-series run on BBC One, and Tom subsequently returned to the coaching panel.

Across his various appearances, Tom has coached alongside an array of famous musicians, including Jessie J, Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora and Olly Murs.

He has also enjoyed considerable success as a mentor. As well as Leanne’s series-one victory, he coached Ruti Olajugbagbe to the title in series seven and Anthonia Edwards to victory in series 11.

Sir Tom Jones performs on The Voice UK

His television career has run alongside one of the most enduring careers in British music.

Born in Pontypridd, Wales, Tom became a major star in the 1960s and is known for hits including 'It’s Not Unusual', 'What’s New Pussycat?', 'Delilah' and 'She’s A Lady'.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, he has achieved three UK number one singles and four chart-topping albums, while his accolades include a Grammy Award, two Brit Awards and an Ivor Novello Award.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 for his services to music.

Read more:

More from Tom Jones

See more More from Tom Jones

Tom Jones

Tom Jones facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name and career revealed

Tom Jones

The 15 greatest Tom Jones songs ever, ranked

Gary Barlow and 10cc

How to get tickets for Gary Barlow, 10cc and more at Hampton Court Palace Festival

Dolly Parton, David Bowie and Lionel Richie have performed at Glastonbury

Glastonbury: The greatest Legends performances ever, ranked

Music

Tom Jones at the D-Day Memorial

Tom Jones performs incredibly moving song at D-Day 80th Memorial in tribute to his grandfather
The 83-year-old star showed off his incredible voice by delivering a powerful rendition of the Ben E King classic 'Stand By Me' alongside his fellow judge, Anne Marie.

The Voice UK: Tom Jones performs spine-tingling version of Ben E King's 'Stand By Me'

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lionel Richie is back home in Los Angeles and “doing great” after spending three days in hospital following a recent performance in St Louis.

Lionel Richie gives health update after three-day hospital stay

Lionel Richie

Stevie Wonder announces Songs in the Key of Life 50th anniversary UK tour

Stevie Wonder announces Songs in the Key of Life 50th anniversary UK tour: Tickets and dates revealed

Stevie Wonder

Tears For Fears' Roland Orzabal was lucky enough to find love again after the tragic death of his first wife.

Tears For Fears singer opens up about finding love again after the death of his first wife

Music

Freddie Mercury’s former fiancée and lifelong confidante Mary Austin has revealed the final words the Queen frontman said to her as she sat beside his deathbed.

Mary Austin recalls Freddie Mercury's final words to her on his deathbed

Freddie Mercury

Michael Jackson died when his daughter Paris was just 11 years old.

Paris Jackson opens up about the 'chronic loneliness' she experienced after losing her dad

Michael Jackson

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper