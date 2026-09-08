Tom Jones faces uncertain future on The Voice UK as ITV breaks silence on departure rumours

Recent reports suggested Tom Jones could be dropped from The Voice line-up ahead of the 2027 series, which is expected to begin production shortly. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

ITV says it is “hopeful” the veteran singer will return for the 2027 series, despite reports he could be dropped from the show.

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ITV has addressed speculation that Sir Tom Jones could be leaving The Voice UK, insisting it remains hopeful the veteran singer will return for the next series.

The 86-year-old music legend has been a familiar face on the talent show for more than a decade, first joining the coaching panel when the programme launched in 2012.

However, recent reports suggested Tom could be dropped from the line-up ahead of the 2027 series, which is expected to begin production shortly.

ITV has addressed speculation that Sir Tom Jones could be leaving The Voice UK, insisting it remains hopeful the veteran singer will return for the next series. Picture: Getty

ITV has now pushed back against suggestions that his departure is a done deal. A show insider told the Press Association: “ITV absolutely loves working with Sir Tom.”

They added that discussions with the Welsh star are ongoing and that bosses are “hopeful he will return to the series”.

Tom most recently occupied one of the famous red chairs alongside Will.i.am, Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland and McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

His long association with The Voice UK stretches back to its original BBC incarnation, although his time on the programme has not been uninterrupted.

Tom served as a coach during the first four series and immediately proved successful, guiding Leanne Mitchell to victory in the inaugural 2012 series.

The 86-year-old music legend has been a familiar face on the talent show for more than a decade, first joining the coaching panel when the programme launched in 2012. Picture: Getty

He departed before the fifth series in 2016 and later criticised the BBC over the way his exit had been handled, claiming he had been given just 24 hours’ warning.

By then, however, change was already coming for the programme. ITV acquired the rights to The Voice UK in 2015 following its five-series run on BBC One, and Tom subsequently returned to the coaching panel.

Across his various appearances, Tom has coached alongside an array of famous musicians, including Jessie J, Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora and Olly Murs.

He has also enjoyed considerable success as a mentor. As well as Leanne’s series-one victory, he coached Ruti Olajugbagbe to the title in series seven and Anthonia Edwards to victory in series 11.

Sir Tom Jones performs on The Voice UK

His television career has run alongside one of the most enduring careers in British music.

Born in Pontypridd, Wales, Tom became a major star in the 1960s and is known for hits including 'It’s Not Unusual', 'What’s New Pussycat?', 'Delilah' and 'She’s A Lady'.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, he has achieved three UK number one singles and four chart-topping albums, while his accolades include a Grammy Award, two Brit Awards and an Ivor Novello Award.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 for his services to music.

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