Tom Jones denies collapsing before live show: 'That is pure rumour'

By Mayer Nissim

Tom Jones was forced to pull out of a live show in Budapest after a reported medical emergency.

Tom Jones has set the record straight after being forced to postpone a live show at the last minute yesterday (July 12).

The music icon is currently on his European Surrounded by Time tour, but had to pull out of a planned show at the MVM Dome in Budapest, Hungary.

It was reported in some newspapers that Sir Tom had "collapsed" hours before the concert and needed emergency treatment from paramedics.

However, Sir Tom has put fans minds at rest and revealed that he was in fact only suffering from throat issues.

"Hello to all concerned," said Tom on his Twitter feed.

"I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat.

"A specialist came to visit and diagnosed 'viral laryngitis'. He strongly advised postponing this evening's show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.

"I did NOT 'collapse' anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour. Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour."

Tom Jones at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire. Picture: Getty Images

Sir Tom added: "Unfortunately, the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry.

"However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your kind concern."

Sir Tom's next planned show takes place tomorrow (July 14) at Neimënster in Luxembourg.

His last album was 2021's Surrounded By Time, which included the singles 'Talking Reality Television Blues', 'No Hole in My Head', 'One More Cup of Coffee', and 'Pop Star'.