Whitney Houston’s ex Bobby Brown is not happy with The Bodyguard remake

21 September 2021, 08:43 | Updated: 21 September 2021, 08:52

Whitney Houston's ex has said The Bodyguard remake is a 'bad idea'
Whitney Houston's ex has said The Bodyguard remake is a 'bad idea'. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

After the news that The Bodyguard is getting a remake, Whitney Houston’s ex Bobby Brown has called it a 'bad idea'.

It was recently announced that Warner Bros are remaking Whitney Houston's iconic film The Bodyguard.

Starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner as the lead roles, the 1992 movie has become iconic thanks to its incredible soundtrack.

Read more: The Story of... 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston

But it looks like not everyone is happy that the film will be remade, as Whitney Houston‘s ex-husband Bobby Brown has now said he isn’t a fan of the idea.

Brown was stopped by a cameraman while he was leaving LAX airport earlier this week, who asked him if he thought the upcoming movie was a bad idea. The rapper simply replied ‘Yeah’.

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown were together for 15 years
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown were together for 15 years. Picture: Alamy

Bobby and Whitney were married from 1992 until 2007, before her death in 2012. They shared one daughter together - Bobbi Kristina Brown - who passed away in 2015.

Read More: Whitney Houston's iconic 1992 film The Bodyguard is getting a remake

The Bodyguard tells the story of a United States Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer who is hired to protect a famous singer Rachel Marron.

When it was released, The Bodyguard grossed over $400 million at the worldwide box office and the soundtrack is still the best-selling film soundtrack ever.

It even won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, as well as Oscar nominations for Best Original Song.

The single 'I Will Always Love You' has become a worldwide hit and has been covered by countless huge artists over the years.

While the plot of the new film hasn’t been released yet, it is said to be 'inspired' by Whitney and Kevin's romance.

It is also set to be written by Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López who is best known for his 2018 play The Inheritance.

Read more: Kevin Costner has blown our minds with fact about Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard poster

Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures is producing the movie, but no official cast announcements have been made.

Lopez's script is said to be at this early stage but stars such as Cardi B, Tessa Thompson, Channing Tatum, and Chris Hemsworth have all been tipped to join the line up.

Fans on social media have even suggested Beyonce or Rihanna should take the lead.

More from Whitney Houston

See more More from Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston in 1992 film The Bodyguard, and the poster for the film featuring Houston and Kevin Costner.

Whitney Houston's iconic 1992 film The Bodyguard is getting a remake
Whitney Houston in the 1992 video for 'I Will Always Love You', and Queen in their 1975 video for rock epic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

5 of the longest-running number 1 hits ever

Music

Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed
The 10 greatest and smoothest saxophone solos in pop music ever

The 10 greatest and smoothest sax solo songs in pop music ever

Song Lists

Aretha Franklin gives stunning performance of ‘I Will Always Love You’ during emotional Whitney Houston tribute

When Aretha Franklin performed stunning ‘I Will Always Love You’ in emotional Whitney Houston tribute

Aretha Franklin

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

Music

John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande’s stunning performance of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande’s stunning performance of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect'

Aretha Franklin

ABBA’s Agnetha says ‘Voyage’ tour is likely to be their last

ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog admits Voyage reunion tour will probably be their last

ABBA

Could this be the final run of Genesis reunion shows?

Phil Collins thinks Genesis' reunion shows in 2021 will definitely be their last

Phil Collins

Freddie Mercury of Queen performs on stage at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium, 1985. (Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns)

"Ay-Oh!" How Freddie Mercury became the master of winning over a crowd

Freddie Mercury