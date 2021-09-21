Whitney Houston’s ex Bobby Brown is not happy with The Bodyguard remake

By Naomi Bartram

After the news that The Bodyguard is getting a remake, Whitney Houston’s ex Bobby Brown has called it a 'bad idea'.

It was recently announced that Warner Bros are remaking Whitney Houston's iconic film The Bodyguard.

Starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner as the lead roles, the 1992 movie has become iconic thanks to its incredible soundtrack.

But it looks like not everyone is happy that the film will be remade, as Whitney Houston‘s ex-husband Bobby Brown has now said he isn’t a fan of the idea.

Brown was stopped by a cameraman while he was leaving LAX airport earlier this week, who asked him if he thought the upcoming movie was a bad idea. The rapper simply replied ‘Yeah’.

Bobby and Whitney were married from 1992 until 2007, before her death in 2012. They shared one daughter together - Bobbi Kristina Brown - who passed away in 2015.

The Bodyguard tells the story of a United States Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer who is hired to protect a famous singer Rachel Marron.

When it was released, The Bodyguard grossed over $400 million at the worldwide box office and the soundtrack is still the best-selling film soundtrack ever.

It even won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, as well as Oscar nominations for Best Original Song.

The single 'I Will Always Love You' has become a worldwide hit and has been covered by countless huge artists over the years.

While the plot of the new film hasn’t been released yet, it is said to be 'inspired' by Whitney and Kevin's romance.

It is also set to be written by Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López who is best known for his 2018 play The Inheritance.

Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures is producing the movie, but no official cast announcements have been made.

Lopez's script is said to be at this early stage but stars such as Cardi B, Tessa Thompson, Channing Tatum, and Chris Hemsworth have all been tipped to join the line up.

Fans on social media have even suggested Beyonce or Rihanna should take the lead.