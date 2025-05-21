Whitney Houston estate announce new ‘Symphonic Celebration’ tour – all details

Whitney Houston's voice lives on in this latest concert. Picture: Alamy/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the late musician's career.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Whitney Houston’s music is set to be celebrated in a special series of concerts.

The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration will tour North America this autumn, People confirmed on Monday (May 19).

Created by Primary Wave Music in partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, the event series will celebrate the iconic singer, 40 years on from when she began her career.

Whitney’s eponymous debut album was released on Valentine’s Day (February 14) 1985.

The album remains the best-selling debut album of all time, and became the first debut album by a solo female artist to successfully spawn three number-one singles in the US.

Launching Whitney’s stardom through hits such as ‘How Will I Know’, ‘Saving All My Love for You’ and ‘Greatest Love of All’, Whitney Houston would go on to release six more albums before her untimely death in 2012.

The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration will feature all of Whitney’s most popular songs, from “original master and remastered recordings... to new arrangements” this week’s press release teased.

Smooth's Untold Stories: Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Promising a “unique and one-of-a-kind reinterpretation of her classic hits and landmark songs” the night’s music will also be accompanied by “never-before-seen video footage and interviews, along with some of her historic performances.”

The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration Fall North American Tour will begin in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 20, before travelling to several more locations across the US until finishing in Mesa, Arizona on November 22.

The show is expected to be extended into 2026, and Pat Houston, President of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation and executor of the late singer’s estate also hinted international dates are on the cards.

“There’s so much excitement happening around this tour, even the discussions and plans to take the tour internationally, where there’s a great amount of interest, which is where Whitney did a majority of her concert tours throughout her career,” Pat said.