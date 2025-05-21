Whitney Houston estate announce new ‘Symphonic Celebration’ tour – all details

21 May 2025, 15:54

Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston's voice lives on in this latest concert. Picture: Alamy/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the late musician's career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Whitney Houston’s music is set to be celebrated in a special series of concerts.

The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration will tour North America this autumn, People confirmed on Monday (May 19).

Created by Primary Wave Music in partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, the event series will celebrate the iconic singer, 40 years on from when she began her career.

Whitney’s eponymous debut album was released on Valentine’s Day (February 14) 1985.

The album remains the best-selling debut album of all time, and became the first debut album by a solo female artist to successfully spawn three number-one singles in the US.

Launching Whitney’s stardom through hits such as ‘How Will I Know’, ‘Saving All My Love for You’ and ‘Greatest Love of All’, Whitney Houston would go on to release six more albums before her untimely death in 2012.

The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration will feature all of Whitney’s most popular songs, from “original master and remastered recordings... to new arrangements” this week’s press release teased.

Smooth's Untold Stories: Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Promising a “unique and one-of-a-kind reinterpretation of her classic hits and landmark songs” the night’s music will also be accompanied by “never-before-seen video footage and interviews, along with some of her historic performances.”

The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration Fall North American Tour will begin in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 20, before travelling to several more locations across the US until finishing in Mesa, Arizona on November 22.

The show is expected to be extended into 2026, and Pat Houston, President of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation and executor of the late singer’s estate also hinted international dates are on the cards.

“There’s so much excitement happening around this tour, even the discussions and plans to take the tour internationally, where there’s a great amount of interest, which is where Whitney did a majority of her concert tours throughout her career,” Pat said.

More from Whitney Houston

See more More from Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston's best songs

Whitney Houston's 15 greatest songs of all time, ranked

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston facts: Singer's age, family, children and husband revealed

Gary Kemp and Whitney Houston

Gary Kemp reveals ‘only regret’ from working with Whitney Houston

Spandau Ballet

Kevin Costner remembers Whitney Houston as he turns 70 and shares unseen photo from The Bodyguard set

Kevin Costner remembers Whitney Houston as he turns 70 with unseen photo from The Bodyguard
Whitney Houston, Madonna and Eurythmics' Annie Lennox.

20 songs turning 40 in 2025

Song Lists

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen

Foreigner frontman leaves group after 20 years

Music

Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart celebrates big personal news while teasing ‘special’ new performance

Rod Stewart

Robbie Williams will release a new album this year!

Robbie Williams new album: BRITPOP release date, songs, listen to first single Rocket and more

Robbie Williams

Bono and Ali Hewson have been together since they were at school.

Bono and his wife Ali Hewson’s secret to building 40-year marriage from high school romance

Music

Bono in 2014

Bono facts: U2 singer's age, wife, children, real name and career revealed

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper