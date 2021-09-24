Watch this adorable German Shepherd sing along to Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'

24 September 2021, 09:53

A dog has belted out Whitney Houston's classic
A dog has belted out Whitney Houston's classic. Picture: TikTok @nautiescape/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Max the dog has shown off his vocal skills by singing along to Whitney Houston's classic track.

We’ve seen some huge artists cover Whitney Houston over the years, including Aretha Franklin and Dolly Parton.

But now Max the dog has gone viral after giving his own rendition of the film classic 'I Will Always Love You'.

Posted on TikTok by user @nautiescape, the video sees the German Shepherd getting excited over the Bodyguard track as he attempts to hit the famous long note.

Read More: Whitney Houston’s ex Bobby Brown is not happy with The Bodyguard remake

In the clip, his owner explains that any time Max hears the iconic song, he can’t help but sing along.

True to his word, as he presses play on his phone, the dog begins to howl at the top of his voice.

Unsurprisingly, the video has been watched more than 100k times, with one follower writing: “This is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day! Adorable!”

Read more: The Story of... 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston

“So much soul coming through that whooooo! Love it,” said another, while a third added: “That’s beautiful, it’s like he’s letting you know he loves you!”

And a fourth said: “Whitney channelling through him… adorable.”

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Warner Bros are remaking Whitney Houston's iconic film The Bodyguard.

The Bodyguard was released in 1992
The Bodyguard was released in 1992. Picture: Alamy

The 1992 movie tells the story of a United States Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer who is hired to protect a famous singer Rachel Marron.

While the plot of the new film is being kept top secret, it is said to ‘reimagine’ Whitney and Kevin's romance.

It will be written by Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López, while Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures is producing the movie.

Read More: Whitney Houston's iconic 1992 film The Bodyguard is getting a remake

No cast members have been revealed yet, but stars such as Cardi B, Tessa Thompson, Channing Tatum, and Chris Hemsworth have all been tipped to join the line up.

When it was released, The Bodyguard grossed over $400 million at box office and the soundtrack is still the best-selling film soundtrack ever.

