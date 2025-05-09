I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical: Venue, dates, how to get tickets and more

Chaka Khan is the latest star to get her own musical. Picture: Alamy/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

A new jukebox musical is coming to London in 2026...

I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical will open in London next year.

The new musical – which is being produced in association with Chaka and will feature many of her most-loved songs – will see a limited run at The Peacock Theatre in March 2026.

Here's everything to know about the new show, including its synopsis, what Chaka has said about the show, and how to get tickets...

What is I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical about?

I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical will tell the powerful real-life story of Chaka Khan, charting her rise to fame and what life “behind the diva” is really like.

“The fame, the fire, the fight – this is her story,” reads the musical’s synopsis. “I’m Every Woman: The Musical brings to life the untold story of Chaka Khan, one of the most influential voices of our time.

“Unapologetically bold and deeply human, the production explores her unwavering passion for civil rights, her defiance in the face of a toxic music industry, the harrowing road through addiction, and the unrelenting pressure of being a working mother.

Who will be cast as Chaka remains to be seen... Picture: Press Release

“At its core, it’s a story of resilience, purpose, and power — a celebration of the woman behind the legend,” the synopsis adds.

The production is written by Nia T. Hill, directed by Racky Plews, choreographed by Jade Hackett, produced by Adrian Grant (in association with Chaka herself), and cast by Debbie O’Brien (with cast still to be announced).

What has Chaka Khan said about her new musical, I’m Every Woman?

In a statement released on Friday, May 9 when the show’s London world premiere was announced, Chaka shared that it is the “greatest honour to have [her] journey and work celebrated” with this musical.

“Many of you know that my life has always influenced my music – but you may not know the full story. I've lived a rich, beautiful, and sometimes difficult life, and now those experiences will come alive on stage in I’m Every Woman: The Musical,” she said.

Chaka Khan - I'm Every Woman (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster]

“London holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to share this moment with the fans who have sung, danced, and stood by me through it all.

“I’ve always wanted to inspire joy, truth, and love – and I know this musical will be filled with all of that and more. This is for you!”

When will I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical be showing in London?

I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical is set to open at The Peacock Theatre in London on March 5, 2026, and will run through to March 28.

Chaka Khan's new musical will debut in 2026. Picture: Alamy

The musical’s official opening night will be March 11.

The show will play on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, with 2.30pm matinnees on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

How can I get tickets for I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical?

Tickets for I’m Every Woman’s 2026 debut will go on sale from 10am on Monday, May 19.

For more details, visit: imeverywomanmusical.com