Cirque du Soleil OVO: Dates, venue, how to get tickets and more

Cirque du Soleil's OVO is in London until March 1. Picture: Cirque du Soleil

By Hannah Watkin

The incredible insect inspired show has had its London run extended until March 2026.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prepare to be amazed by the breathtaking talents of Cirque du Soleil in their famous show, OVO.

The company’s joyful acrobatic celebration of the insect world is back in London – now at The Royal Albert Hall – until March 1, 2026.

Tickets are available here for the show’s extended run, with VIP Lounge and Fine Dining experiences available.

In Cirque du Soleil’s 2026 edition of OVO, 53 acrobats and musicians perform in the show which has delighted audiences young and old since 2009.

OVO brings to life the multi-colour world of crickets, ants, butterflies, spiders, beetles, and more, set against a striking visual backdrop of giant flowers and a towering 19-meter climbing wall – all designed for the Royal Albert Hall’s unique space.

At the heart of this show is a charming love story between a quirky fly and a spirited ladybug, all of which unfolds around a mysterious ‘ovo’ (‘egg’ in Portuguese) that sparks curiosity and transformation.

While watching OVO, audiences will watch performers skilled in a variety of circus arts including aerial silks, Chinese poles, trampolining and contortion.

OVO celebrates biodiversity, community, and the joy of discovery through its dazzling displays of acrobatics, surreal costumes, and a high-energy Brazilian-inspired soundtrack.

Its London run promises a fresh take on a fan favourite show, offering a playful story, unforgettable music, and awe-inspiring artistry in an immersive theatrical experience suitable for all ages.

OVO will show at the Royal Albert Hall:

Sunday 1 February – 1:30PM, 5:30PM

Wednesday 4 February – 7:30PM

Thursday 5 February – 7:30PM

Friday 6 February – 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Saturday 7 February – 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Sunday 8 February – 1:30PM, 5:30PM

Tuesday 10 February – 7:30PM

Wednesday 11 February – 7:30PM

Thursday 12 February – 7:30PM

Friday 13 February – 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Saturday 14 February – 11:30AM, 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Sunday 15 February – 1:30PM, 5:30PM

Wednesday 18 February – 7:30PM

Thursday 19 February – 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Friday 20 February – 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Saturday 21 February – 11:30PM, 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Sunday 22 February – 1:30PM, 5:30PM

Tuesday 24 February – 7:30PM

Wednesday 25 February – 7:30PM

Thursday 26 February – 7:30PM

Friday 27 February – 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Saturday 28 February – 11:30AM, 3:30PM, 7:30PM

Sunday 1 March – 11:30AM, 3:30PM

Visit cirquedusoleil.com/ovo for tickets and more info.