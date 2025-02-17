Clueless The Musical is coming to London! Get tickets here

Clueless The Musical is coming to London! Get tickets here. Picture: Clueless The Musical

By Sian Hamer

The new musical comedy will hit the stage at the Trafalgar Theatre this month.

Performances of Clueless The Musical, the brand-new musical comedy based on the 1995 film, kick off this month at the Trafalgar Theatre in London.

Rachel Kavanaugh directs the show, which features an original score by KT Tunstall with lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Amy Heckerling (writer-director of the original movie).

Tickets for Clueless The Musical are available to buy here.

‘New Girl’ from Clueless The Musical | Official Lyric Video

Emma Flynn will play the lead role of Cher, alongside Keelan McAuley (Josh), Chyna-Rose Frederick (Dionne), and Romona Lewis-Malley (Tai).

It was 30 years ago when the modern retelling of Jane Austen's Emma hit the big screen, starring Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd.

