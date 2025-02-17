Clueless The Musical is coming to London! Get tickets here

17 February 2025, 06:00

Clueless The Musical is coming to London! Get tickets here
Clueless The Musical is coming to London! Get tickets here. Picture: Clueless The Musical

By Sian Hamer

The new musical comedy will hit the stage at the Trafalgar Theatre this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Performances of Clueless The Musical, the brand-new musical comedy based on the 1995 film, kick off this month at the Trafalgar Theatre in London.

Rachel Kavanaugh directs the show, which features an original score by KT Tunstall with lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Amy Heckerling (writer-director of the original movie).

Tickets for Clueless The Musical are available to buy here.

‘New Girl’ from Clueless The Musical | Official Lyric Video

Emma Flynn will play the lead role of Cher, alongside Keelan McAuley (Josh), Chyna-Rose Frederick (Dionne), and Romona Lewis-Malley (Tai).

It was 30 years ago when the modern retelling of Jane Austen's Emma hit the big screen, starring Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd.

Get tickets for Clueless The Musical here.

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Post Malone

Post Malone UK and Europe Tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

Country

Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross

Smokey Robinson comments on rumour ‘The Agony and the Ecstasy’ is about Diana Ross affair

Diana Ross

Roy Orbison

Roy Orbison’s life story set for ‘romance’ focused biopic

Music

Take That smiling on the BAFTA red carpet and Gary Barlow kissing Kate Winslet's hand while performing

Watch Take That surprise viewers - and Kate Winslet - with BAFTA kiss mid-performance

Take That

Dolly Parton smiling with a guitar.

Dolly: An Original Musical - Dolly Parton’s new Broadway show dates, tickets, and more details

Dolly Parton

More on Smooth

Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter smiling

Dolly Parton to join Sabrina Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet deluxe album duet – all details

Dolly Parton

Dierks Bentley performing and in the She Hates Me music video

Dierks Bentley releases new track ‘She Hates Me’ on Valentine’s Day

Country

Duran Duran and Andy Taylor

Duran Duran give update on Andy Taylor’s incurable cancer 'fight'

Duran Duran

Madonna playing guitar on stage in 2024 and at a red carpet event for Confessions on a Dance Floor in 2005

Madonna confirms Confessions Part 2 is on the way in passionate ‘Valentine’s Gift’ for fans

Madonna

Sting and Trudie performing on stage in 2012.

Sting and wife Trudie sing sweet couple's duet at charity concert – watch

Sting

Kane Brown is heading to the UK on tour! Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Kane Brown is heading to the UK on tour! Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Country