Boy George and Culture Club 2026 tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

22 May 2026, 08:00 | Updated: 22 May 2026, 09:24

Culture Club 2026 UK tour poster
Culture Club are heading out on tour! Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The Singles Tour, playing all the songs you want to hear will tour the UK this winter.

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Boy George and Culture Club are going on tour in 2026!

Joined by special guests ABC and Haircut 100, the group will be heading out on The Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear this December.

As the name suggests, Culture Club fans can expect to hear all the group’s hits on this tour, including ‘Karma Chameleon’, ‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me’ and ‘I’ll Tumble 4 Ya’.

Culture Club announce 2026 UK Tour

Billed as an “unforgettable live show”, the tour will bring together all the songs which have defined the group’s career to celebrate their chart-topping legacy.

The Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear will kick off on Monday, December 7 in Bournemouth’s International Centre, and will then travel across England, Scotland and Wales before finishing with a huge headline show at The O2 in London on Saturday, December 19.

Boy George smiling while performing at a festival
Boy George and Culture Club performing at Uptown Festival 2025. Picture: Getty

What are all of Culture Club’s The Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates and venues?

  • Monday, December 7 – Bournemouth International Centre
  • Tuesday, December 8 – Cardiff Utilita Arena
  • Thursday, December 10 – Manchester AO Arena
  • Friday, December 11 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
  • Saturday, December 12 – Leeds First Direct Bank Arena
  • Sunday, December 13 – Newcastle Utilita Arena
  • Tuesday, December 15 – Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Thursday, December 17 – Sheffield Utilita Arena
  • Friday, December 18 – Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Saturday, December 19 – London The O2

Tickets for The Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear will go on sale on Friday, May 29 at 9.30am.

Fans can sign up now to access the presale on Wednesday, May 27.

Click here for more details.

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