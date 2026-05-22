Boy George and Culture Club 2026 tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

Culture Club are heading out on tour! Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The Singles Tour, playing all the songs you want to hear will tour the UK this winter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Boy George and Culture Club are going on tour in 2026!

Joined by special guests ABC and Haircut 100, the group will be heading out on The Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear this December.

As the name suggests, Culture Club fans can expect to hear all the group’s hits on this tour, including ‘Karma Chameleon’, ‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me’ and ‘I’ll Tumble 4 Ya’.

Culture Club announce 2026 UK Tour

Billed as an “unforgettable live show”, the tour will bring together all the songs which have defined the group’s career to celebrate their chart-topping legacy.

The Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear will kick off on Monday, December 7 in Bournemouth’s International Centre, and will then travel across England, Scotland and Wales before finishing with a huge headline show at The O2 in London on Saturday, December 19.

Boy George and Culture Club performing at Uptown Festival 2025. Picture: Getty

What are all of Culture Club’s The Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates and venues?

Monday, December 7 – Bournemouth International Centre

Tuesday, December 8 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

Thursday, December 10 – Manchester AO Arena

Friday, December 11 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Saturday, December 12 – Leeds First Direct Bank Arena

Sunday, December 13 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tuesday, December 15 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday, December 17 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

Friday, December 18 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday, December 19 – London The O2

Tickets for The Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear will go on sale on Friday, May 29 at 9.30am.

Fans can sign up now to access the presale on Wednesday, May 27.

Click here for more details.