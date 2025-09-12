Garth Brooks at American Express presents BST Hyde Park: When is it? How to get tickets? And more

Garth Brooks is coming to perform in the UK! Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The country star is the first artist to be announced for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2026.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Garth Brooks is coming the UK for the first time in almost 30 years!

The ‘Friends in Low Places’ singer will be headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park in 2026.

The first of next year’s headline Hyde Park guests to be announced, the country star will be taking to the stage next summer on Saturday, June 27 – with support guests to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale for the London-based festival date on Wednesday, September 17 at 10am BST, and will be available to purchase here.

Garth Brooks will headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park next summer. Picture: Getty

An Amex presale will begin on Friday, September 12 at 10am BST; plus an artist’s pre-sale will also be held from Monday, September 15 at the same time.

The US’ best-selling solo artist of all time, the 20-time Billboard number one single achiever will be heading across the pond after a busy 2024-25

Garth’s Hyde Park show comes after the ‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’ artist finished an incredible Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, in March this year.

The residency saw the 63-year-old – over the course of two years – play 72-shows, none of which were the same.

Garth has also recently celebrated his success – like many country artists – by opening a bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

The Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk joined other star locations such as Eric Church’s Chief’s, John Rich’s Redneck Riviera, and Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge in 2024.

In headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2026, Garth will join a long list of much-celebrated artists who’ve headlined the festival series in the past, from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift – and just last year stars including Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Wonder.

Announcing Garth Brooks’ “landmark” Hyde Park headline show in September 2025, Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals celebrated: “A true global icon, Garth’s songs have connected with audiences everywhere, and his influence has paved the way for many of the country stars we celebrate today.

“His first UK performance in nearly three decades promises to be an unforgettable occasion at Hyde Park.”

For more details on how to get tickets for Garth Brooks’ American Express presents BST Hyde Park date, visit: www.bst-hydepark.com