The Grand Ole Opry Live in London: Venue, dates, who’s performing, how to get tickets and more

21 May 2025, 10:30

Luke Combs, Carly Pearce and Darius Rucker
Luke Combs, Carly Pearce and Darius Rucker are just three of the stars who are coming to London for this special show. Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

Country’s finest show is coming to London’s own iconic Royal Albert Hall this September.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grab your cowboy boots, put on your Stetsons, and make your way to the Grand Ole Opry – live in the UK for one night only!

Yes, crazy as it sounds, Nashville’s finest country music showcase is picking up sticks and moving to London for a special evening celebrating the famous performance venue’s 100th anniversary.

The show which made country famous is going global – and for the very first time in its 100 year history!

The Grand Ole Opry: Live in London will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday, September 26, 2025.

The Grand Ole Opry House, home to country music in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Grand Ole Opry House, home to country music in Nashville, Tennessee. Picture: Alamy

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from who’s performing to how to get tickets and more...

What is The Grand Ole Opry: Live in London performer line-up?

Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearch, Darius Rucker and Marty Stuart have all so far been announced as performers at this one-night-only event in England’s capital.

Nashville is coming to the Royal Albert Hall!
Nashville is coming to the Royal Albert Hall! Picture: Press Release

And as well as these legendary US stars, some UK artists are also set to be revealed for the event too – so watch this space!

The Grand Ole Opry’s very own Kelly Sutton will be joined by Vernon Kay to host the night of entertainment.

Carly Pearce addresses harsh fan misconceptions: 'I'm just painfully shy!'

How can I get tickets for The Grand Ole Opry: Live in London?

Tickets for The Grand Ole Opry: Live in London will go on sale on Friday, May 23 at 10am BST.

Make sure you don’t miss out by visiting the Grand Ole Opry’s official website for more details: opry.com.

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart celebrates big personal news while teasing ‘special’ new performance

Rod Stewart

Robbie Williams will release a new album this year!

Robbie Williams new album: BRITPOP release date, songs, listen to first single Rocket and more

Robbie Williams

George Wendt has passed away aged 76.

George Wendt, star of Cheers, dies aged 76

TV & Film

George Michael lost the love of his life in 1993, a pivotal loss that impacted his music.

The heartbreaking ballad George Michael wrote for the one true love he lost

George Michael

Bono and Ali Hewson have been together since they were at school.

Bono and his wife Ali Hewson’s secret to building 40-year marriage from high school romance

Music

More on Smooth

Cher's best songs

Cher's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Phil Collins and his son Mathew Collins

Phil Collins beams in rare new photo with footballer son Mathew – see here

Phil Collins

The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey and Zak Starkey performing.

The Who fire drummer Zak Starkey AGAIN – ‘I was asked to say I’d quit’

Music

George Clooney and his wife Amal have been married ten years.

George Clooney and wife Amal’s beautiful relationship, from secret wedding to raising twins

TV & Film

When legendary divas Aretha Franklin and Elton John came together for an epic duet

When legendary divas Aretha Franklin and Elton John came together for an epic duet

Elton John

Bruce Springsteen performing

Bruce Springsteen finally set to release long-rumoured unreleased albums boxset – all details

Music