The Grand Ole Opry Live in London: Venue, dates, who’s performing, how to get tickets and more

Luke Combs, Carly Pearce and Darius Rucker are just three of the stars who are coming to London for this special show. Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

Country’s finest show is coming to London’s own iconic Royal Albert Hall this September.

Grab your cowboy boots, put on your Stetsons, and make your way to the Grand Ole Opry – live in the UK for one night only!

Yes, crazy as it sounds, Nashville’s finest country music showcase is picking up sticks and moving to London for a special evening celebrating the famous performance venue’s 100th anniversary.

The show which made country famous is going global – and for the very first time in its 100 year history!

The Grand Ole Opry: Live in London will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday, September 26, 2025.

The Grand Ole Opry House, home to country music in Nashville, Tennessee. Picture: Alamy

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from who’s performing to how to get tickets and more...

What is The Grand Ole Opry: Live in London performer line-up?

Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearch, Darius Rucker and Marty Stuart have all so far been announced as performers at this one-night-only event in England’s capital.

Nashville is coming to the Royal Albert Hall! Picture: Press Release

And as well as these legendary US stars, some UK artists are also set to be revealed for the event too – so watch this space!

The Grand Ole Opry’s very own Kelly Sutton will be joined by Vernon Kay to host the night of entertainment.

How can I get tickets for The Grand Ole Opry: Live in London?

Tickets for The Grand Ole Opry: Live in London will go on sale on Friday, May 23 at 10am BST.

Make sure you don’t miss out by visiting the Grand Ole Opry’s official website for more details: opry.com.