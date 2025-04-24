Jason Donovan announces Doin’ Fine Encore tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

24 April 2025, 10:19

Jason Donovan performing and smiling
Jason Donovan is going back on the road again! Picture: Press Release/Steve Schofield

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Sealed With A Kiss’ star is “so excited” to be extending his UK and Ireland tour into 2026.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jason Donovan has announced he is extending his UK and Ireland tour.

Following on from the success of his Doin’ Fine 25 tour which saw the singer and former Neighbours star travel to perform across the nation earlier this year, Jason’s Doin’ Fine Encore tour will see him set out to do it all again next year.

Celebrating today's (April 24) announcement, Jason shared in a statement to fans: “I am so excited about extending this tour.

“There were some places we were unable to visit on the Doin’ Fine 25 tour for logistical reasons, so it’s great to be able to go and perform in those venues,” he continued.

“My performing career has been an incredible ride, and I can't wait to celebrate it by performing the songs that have been such an important part of my life.

“It's been a fantastic tour so far, and I look forward to sharing all those special moments with my fans.”

What are Jason Donovan’s Doin’ Fine Encore tour dates and venues?

Jason will be travelling to many new locations to perform in 2026, plus returning to London for the final show of the lot.

The ‘Especially For You’ singer’s 2026 tour dates and venues are:

  • February 26 – Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall
  • February 27 – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall
  • February 28 – Watford, Colosseum
  • March 3 – High Wycombe, Swan Theatre
  • March 5 – Fareham, Fareham Live
  • March 6 – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
  • March 7 – Yeovil, Westlands
  • March 9 – New Brighton, Floral Pavilion
  • March 10 – Blackpool, Grand Theatre
  • March 11 – Warrington, Parr Hall
  • March 13 – Peterborough, New Theatre
  • March 14 – Skegness, Embassy Theatre
  • March 15 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal
  • March 17 – Swansea, Grand Theatre
  • March 18 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
  • March 19 – London, Indigo at The O2

How can I get tickets for Jason Donovan’s Doin’ Fine Encore tour?

Tickets for Jason’s 2026 shows are on presale from 10am today, Thursday April 24, and will be going on general sale from 10am on Friday, April 25.

For presale and general sale tickets, visit: jasondonovan.com.

