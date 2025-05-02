Live Aid Just For One Day musical: Album details, show dates, how to get tickets and more

The official Live Aid musical returns to London in May. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Just For One Day, the official Live Aid musical is returning to London’s West End in Live Aid’s 40th anniversary year.

Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical took the theatre world by storm after it opened at London’s Old Vic theatre in 2024.

Now, two years on – and 40 years since Live Aid’s famous July 13, 1985 concert at Wembley Stadium – the show is coming to London’s West End to entertain more sold-out crowds with some of music’s most iconic hits.

On May 1, Bob Geldof and Midge Ure reunited at the new Wembley Stadium to celebrate Live Aid’s anniversary and to announce how the musical’s upcoming revival will mark Live Aid’s 40th.

John Kennedy, Harvey Goldsmith, Bob Geldof and Midge Ure during the launch of Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical at Wembley Stadium on May 1, 2025. Picture: Getty

Here’s everything there is to know about Just For One Day...

What is Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical about?

Just For One Day is a jukebox musical based on the Live Aid’s iconic 1985 fundraising concert, and offers fans an opportunity to relive some of the action of the biggest live concert of all-time.

The musical is set in the present day, but chronicles the events which led to and transpired at the 1985 concert.

Just For One Day features a large cast playing people who attended the festival – plus actors playing its organisers Bob Geldof and Midge Ure themselves.

JUST FOR ONE DAY - The Live Aid Musical | Official Trailer

Just like the original Live Aid, the musical features an incredible line up of songs from artists including: Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Pretenders, Bryan Adams and Diana Ross.

“This is the story of Live Aid and the people united by it,” the original show’s producers said when announcing the show back in 2023.

"Political unrest, social revolution, boom and bust. In a decade of neon and noise, one moment made the world stand still and brought 1.5 billion people together – and they all have a story to tell about ‘the day rock ‘n’ roll changed the world.’”

What have Bob Geldof and Midge Ure said about Just For One Day?

Just For One Day is the official Live Aid musical, and so has been given the blessing of Live Aid’s co-organisers Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.

Discussing the show, Bob light-heartedly told BBC News in 2023: “Let me be completely blunt. It's bad enough being Bob Geldof. It's slightly worse seeing someone else pretending to be you.

“The one upside for me is that he's got an amazing voice, stage Bob, so that people will think I actually sing as good as that.”

Bob also opened up about why it was important to him that the musical focused on concert’s attendees, rather than its performers.

“This isn't a tribute thing. I wouldn't have anything to do with that. So, there isn't a person dressed up as Freddie wearing a crap moustache,” he made clear.

“The songs drive the drama along. The story is based on actual testimony from the day. It's real people telling their story throughout this. So it's complex theatre.”

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody (Live Aid 1985)

In 2025, Bob and Midge reflected on Live Aid and the musical’s continued relevance.

“This musical is extraordinary, and it brings Live Aid to a new generation – the possibility of what individuals can do together.

“It refutes Thatcher's dictum that there's no such thing as society. There is and it roared its existence on that day 40 years ago in Wembley Stadium. Human beings do care about each other – they rise above contemporary politics.

“Just For One Day puts Live Aid into perspective. It's a phenomenal piece of work,” he continued.

Queen - We Are The Champions (Live Aid 1985)

“I read somewhere that it's a ‘jukebox musical’ – dude, it's the original musical jukebox! That’s what we called it back then - ‘Live Aid - the Global Jukebox'! That's what Live Aid was, arguably the greatest collection of songs of the rock era, and so this musical is hit after hit after hit, stunningly arranged for this generation!

“Its achievement is to conjure that vivid sense of 40 years ago, and to make it relevant to now.”

What is the Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical album?

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Live Aid, a Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical original cast album will be released on July 11, 2025.

The album was announced on Thursday, May 1, during the Live Aid 40th anniversary focused event which was held with Live Aid’s founders and trustees Bob Geldof, Midge Ure, Harvey Goldsmith and John Kennedy at Wembley Stadium.

The album – described as “a fully realised rock album” and “love letter to the ‘80s” will also feature new lyrics from Bob Geldof himself, alongside recordings of all the anthems from artists like Queen, David Bowie and Elton John which fans will be expecting.

Fans who pre-order the album will gain access to an exclusive track, the cast’s recording of The Police’s ‘Message in a Bottle’, straight away.

How can I see Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical?

Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical is coming to London’s Shaftesbury Theatre from Thursday, May 15.

The show is currently available for bookings up until Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Just For One Day’s original run at the Old Vic theatre lasted from January to March 2024.

To celebrate Live Aid’s 40th anniversary on July 13, 2025, the musical will be holding an extra special performance followed by an after party with surprise guests at Koko Camden.

How can I get tickets for Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical?

Tickets for Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical are available now, and can be purchased here: shaftesburytheatre.com/events/just-for-one-day-live-aid-musical/

For details on Just For One Day’s special July 13th anniversary performance, click here.

Will Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical be going on tour?

There has been no news to suggest Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical will be touring as of yet. Keep an eye on this page for possible updates.