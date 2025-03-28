Massive Attack at LIDO Festival: How to get tickets, venue details and more

28 March 2025, 12:00

Massive Attack and the Massive Attack LIDO Festival
Massive Attack are coming to London this summer. Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Teardrop’ stars will be headlining LIDO Festival this summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Massive Attack are coming to London’s newest festival this summer.

The English trip hop band are the final headliners to be announced for LIDO Festival, Victoria Park.

On Friday, June 6 2025, the ‘Unfinished Sympathy’ and ‘Teardrop’ artists will be taking to a London stage for the first time in nine years.

Massive Attack will be joined at LIDO by Air, Tirzah, and Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist are FORENSICS.

More artists are expected to be announced soon.

Tickets for Massive Attack at LIDO Festival are on sale now, and can be bought here: lidofestival.co.uk/events/massive-attack-friday-6-june.

Massive Attack was formed in Bristol in 1988 by musicians Robert ‘3D’ Del Naja, Grant ‘Daddy G’ Marshall, Adrian ‘Tricky’ Thaws and Andrew ‘Mushroom’ Vowles.

Massive Attack - Teardrop (Official Video)

The band is now comprised of duo 3D and Daddy G, as Mushroom left the band in 1998 and Tricky is back pursuing his solo-career after a brief reunion with the band in 2016.

LIDO Festival is London’s newest festival, and puts artists first in allowing them complete control over how their headline day is programmed and designed.

Massive Attack’s Victoria Park show will continue their partnership working with ACT 1.5 to decarbonise live music events.

The show will be 100% battery powered by clean energy supplier Ecotricity in order to reduce the day’s carbon emissions and local air pollution.

Speaking about their LIDO show, 3D shared: “To present London's first ever 100% battery powered festival day with a dynamic range of artists is an optimum outcome for us.

“History shows it's often the combination of art and science that overcomes the greatest challenges we face, so it's good to see LIDO take learnings from our ACT 1.5 event last year and apply those technologies to where they see emissions coming from.

“Clean productions beginning this journey to normalisation is good news for everyone, but especially for music fans that come to festivals and the local communities that live around them.”

Other artists headlining LIDO’s inaugural festival include London Grammar, Jamie xx, OUTBREAK Fest and Charli xcx.

LIDO’s full line-up this summer is:

  • Massive Attack – Friday, June 6
  • Jamie xx – Saturday, June 7
  • Outbreak Fest – Friday, June 13
  • Charli xcx – Saturday, June 14
  • London Grammar – Sunday, June 15

For more details about LIDO Festival 2025, visit: lidofestival.co.uk

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Pierce Brosnan in 2010

Pierce Brosnan facts: James Bond actor's age, wife, children and movies revealed

TV & Film

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Blake Shelton playing guitar on stage

CMA Fest 2025: When is it? Who’s performing? How to get tickets and more

Country

Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominees – see full list here!

Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominations – see full list here!

Country

Ronnie Spector and Zendaya

Be My Baby: Zendaya starring Ronnie Spector biopic’s cast, release date and more

TV & Film

Stephen Graham and Bruce Springsteen

How Bruce Springsteen brought Adolescence’s Stephen Graham to tears

TV & Film

More on Smooth

Michael Jackson and MTV are responsible for some of the greatest moments in pop music history.

When Michael Jackson wowed the world in 1995 with his showstopping MTV performance

Michael Jackson

The Country Music Hall of Fame's 2025 inductees have been revealed...

Country Music Hall of Fame announces its 2025 inductees

Country

In 1996, Prince suffered an unimaginable loss.

‘Comeback’: The gorgeous tribute Prince wrote after losing his only child

Prince

George Clooney with his wife Amal Clooney

Why George Clooney will never star in more romance films

TV & Film

Madness are going on tour again!

Madness Hits Parade UK arena tour: Venues, dates, how to get tickets and more

Music

Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer in Footloose and Kevin Bacon at a recent interview event

Why Kevin Bacon thinks a Footloose sequel would be a ‘disaster’

TV & Film