Massive Attack at LIDO Festival: How to get tickets, venue details and more

Massive Attack are coming to London this summer. Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Teardrop’ stars will be headlining LIDO Festival this summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Massive Attack are coming to London’s newest festival this summer.

The English trip hop band are the final headliners to be announced for LIDO Festival, Victoria Park.

On Friday, June 6 2025, the ‘Unfinished Sympathy’ and ‘Teardrop’ artists will be taking to a London stage for the first time in nine years.

Massive Attack will be joined at LIDO by Air, Tirzah, and Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist are FORENSICS.

More artists are expected to be announced soon.

Tickets for Massive Attack at LIDO Festival are on sale now, and can be bought here: lidofestival.co.uk/events/massive-attack-friday-6-june.

Massive Attack was formed in Bristol in 1988 by musicians Robert ‘3D’ Del Naja, Grant ‘Daddy G’ Marshall, Adrian ‘Tricky’ Thaws and Andrew ‘Mushroom’ Vowles.

Massive Attack - Teardrop (Official Video)

The band is now comprised of duo 3D and Daddy G, as Mushroom left the band in 1998 and Tricky is back pursuing his solo-career after a brief reunion with the band in 2016.

LIDO Festival is London’s newest festival, and puts artists first in allowing them complete control over how their headline day is programmed and designed.

Massive Attack’s Victoria Park show will continue their partnership working with ACT 1.5 to decarbonise live music events.

The show will be 100% battery powered by clean energy supplier Ecotricity in order to reduce the day’s carbon emissions and local air pollution.

Speaking about their LIDO show, 3D shared: “To present London's first ever 100% battery powered festival day with a dynamic range of artists is an optimum outcome for us.

“History shows it's often the combination of art and science that overcomes the greatest challenges we face, so it's good to see LIDO take learnings from our ACT 1.5 event last year and apply those technologies to where they see emissions coming from.

“Clean productions beginning this journey to normalisation is good news for everyone, but especially for music fans that come to festivals and the local communities that live around them.”

Other artists headlining LIDO’s inaugural festival include London Grammar, Jamie xx, OUTBREAK Fest and Charli xcx.

LIDO’s full line-up this summer is:

Massive Attack – Friday, June 6

Jamie xx – Saturday, June 7

Outbreak Fest – Friday, June 13

Charli xcx – Saturday, June 14

London Grammar – Sunday, June 15

For more details about LIDO Festival 2025, visit: lidofestival.co.uk