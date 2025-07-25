See Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men and more LIVE: Tickets, dates and venue details

25 July 2025, 10:00

Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Joe and Dru Hill
Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Joe and Dru Hill are coming to the UK this winter. Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

Several RnB legends will perform in the UK this December...

Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Joe and Dru Hill are heading across the pond very soon!

All four acts will be visiting the UK this year to take part in The Concert Organisation (TCO)’s third annual RnB Xmas Ball.

This event will see the RnB icons play a trio of festive shows this December in London, Manchester and Birmingham, promising fans the incredible opportunity to see all four artists play live with full bands at the same event.

Tickets for all three shows are on general sale now (July 25 at 10am) and can be purchased via Ticketmaster or AXS.

2025's RnB Xmas Ball dates and venues are:

  • Monday, December 8 – The O2, London
  • Wednesday, December 10 – BP Bulse Live, Birmingham
  • Sunday, December 14 – Co-Op Live, Manchester

Celebrating the upcoming events, ‘Breathe Again’ hitmaker Toni who last performed to British audiences in 2019 said: “I cannot wait to return to the UK to perform for my British fans.

“It’s been too long, so I’ll see you in December UK!”

Toni Braxton - Un-Break My Heart (Official HD Video)

Dru Hill added: “The UK is one of our favourite places to play. As long as they tell us what they want, we’ll give them what they need.”

The group’s original members Sisqó, Nokio and Jazz will be hitting the stage this winter alongside newer members Scola, Smoke and Black.

Multi-Grammy award winning group Boyz II Men last performed in the UK in April 2020, making the event a meaningful one for them too.

Boyz II Men performing at the Manchester Academy in 2015.
Boyz II Men performing at the Manchester Academy in 2015. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, ‘Stutter’ and ‘Don’t Wanna Be A Player’ star Joe is returning to the UK two years after he appeared at the first of these festive ensemble shows.

To get tickets for this year’s RnB Xmas Ball, visit: ticketmaster.co.uk or AXS.com

