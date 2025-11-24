Zach Bryan's With Heaven On Tour: UK venues, dates and how to get tickets revealed

Zach Bryan has announced his With Heaven On Tour dates for the US and UK. Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘I Remember Everything’ singer is coming back across the pond to perform again.

Zach Bryan is returning to the UK in the 2026!

The ‘Something in the Orange’ singer who headlined two shows at this summer’s BST Hyde Park, is returning across the pond to perform several shows next summer.

As part of his 2026 international tour, With Heaven On Tour, Zach will play two more shows in London, plus visit Liverpool, Edinburgh and later Belfast.

Artists Dijon and Fey Fill will support at all dates.

Tickets for Zach’s tour will go on sale on Friday, December 5 at 10am. Get them here: www.zachbryan.com

A fan presale will go live from the same time on Wednesday, December 3. Sign up here: www.zachbryanpresale.com

Other presales will take place from 10am on Thursday, December 4.

What are Zach Bryan’s 2026 UK tour dates and venues?

Friday, June 12 – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Sunday, June 14 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Tuesday, June 16 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Wednesday, June 17 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 – Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 – Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast

Zach Bryan performing on the second day of his BST Hyde Park 2025 shows. Picture: Getty

Zach's 2026 international tour will begin in St Louis, Missouri on March 7, 2026, and will come to an end on October 10 in Auburn, Alabama's Jordan-Hare Stadium.

For all the latest details and to get tickets for Zach’s tour, visit: www.zachbryan.com