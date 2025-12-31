2025 year in review: Smooth's biggest stories of the year

Look back at 2025 with Smooth's biggest stories. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Revisit the biggest stories of 2025 with Smooth Radio...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

2025 is almost over...

But as we welcome in 2026, join us in also looking back at some of the biggest stories of the last 12 months!

January

January 2025 began with a big story out of America, as wildfires spread across South California.

Stars including Mel Gibson, Sir Anthony Hopkins, and Paris Hilton were among the thousands of people who lost their homes to the blazes.

Sting performs at the FireAid Benefit Concert For California Fire Relief. Picture: Getty

On January 30th, musicians including Sting, Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks and Earth, Wind & Fire performed at FireAid, a two-venue benefit concert which raised money for the Greater Los Angeles communities which were devastated by the environmental disaster.

February

In February 2025, Lily Collins welcomed her first child – Phil Collins’ second grandchild – and little Tove was soon being introduced to her grandfather’s music.

Lily Collins plays with baby Tove

We welcomed the return of Bridget Jones on the big screen with Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, and star Leo Woodall briefly courted some Bond rumours just before the shock news about the franchise’s complete sale to Amazon broke.

In the music world, Sir Elton John announced his and Brandi Carlile’s collaborative album, Who Believes in Angels?, and the pair called in to Smooth to tease what fans could expect from the emotional new record.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile on their new album 'Who Believes In Angels?'

Madonna also had great news for fans, as she confirmed the rumours that her next album would be a sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor.

March

In March 2025, fans rallied around Dolly Parton after the sad news of her partner of nearly 60 years Carl Dean’s death, aged 82.

Céline Dion gave us our first surprise of the year when she unexpectedly treated fans at a golfing event to a brief impromptu performance of her Titanic hit ‘My Heart Will Go On’.

Sir Rod Stewart, who spent 2025 busy travelling the world on his One Last Time tour, was joined by his daughter Ruby for a sweet performance of ‘Forever Young’.

Rod Stewart performs with daughter Ruby in Austin

Plus New Years Honours honourees Torvill and Dean skated one final time on TV together, just before they headed off on their Our Last Dance tour in the summer.

We also learnt yet more about the generosity of George Michael, as a backing singer opened up about how he’d once helped her during a tough time.

April

April 2025 saw Kate Garraway visit Sir Elton at his home to celebrate the release of his and Brandi’s new album.

During their chat, Elton opened up about the advice he would give to his younger self, and his hopes for his future with his family.

At Home with Elton John: New music, career reflections & advice for his younger self

Over at America’s Coachella festival, Benson Boone brought out Queen icon Brian May to perform during his tribute to 'Bohemian Rhapsody', but made headlines for being disappointed by the crowds rather lacklustre reaction to the star.

Thankfully, in November 2025 Brian was given a far more enthusiastic reception when Benson invited him to play again at his second show at London's The O2.

Benson Boone with Special Guest Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody (Live at The O2 2025)

‘Pinball Wizard’ rockers The Who caused some confusion when they seemingly fired, rehired and then refired their drummer Zak Starkey over the course of just one month.

But on a happier note, Madonna and Elton John finally put aside their differences and reconciled an almost 30-year-long feud.

May

In May 2025, you crowned ‘Careless Whisper’ as the winner of Smooth’s All Time Top 500 again – and George was your Smooth Icon again too in August.

Céline Dion surprised everyone at the Eurovision Song Contest’s first semi-final by appearing via a video clip, but then surprised everyone again when she didn’t perform during the final just a few days later.

Celine Dion appearing at Eurovision 2025. Picture: Getty

Foreigner’s frontman Kelly Hansen announced his departure from the band after 20 years, ushering in a new era for the group with Luis Maldonado at its helm.

Sir Rod’s children presented the ‘Maggie May’ with his Lifetime Achievement Award at the AMAs in a tear-jerking moment for fans and the rock star himself.

Meanwhile, members of ABBA celebrated three years of ABBA Voyage at the hologram show’s home in London.

Watch ABBA's Benny Andersson and Elbow's Guy Garvey sing surprise 'The Winner Takes It All' duet

June

In June 2025, a-ha's Morten Harket opened up about his Parkinson’s diagnosis for the first time, telling fans “I've got no problem accepting the diagnosis.”

Madonna revealed she would be releasing her shelved 1998 Ray of Light companion album Veronica Electronica at last in July, and Lewis Capaldi made a triumphant return to music at Glastonbury.

Brian May and Roger Taylor were moved by a performance of one of Freddie Mercury’s most emotional songs at the Polar Music Prize, and the world mourned Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson.

The Beach Boys' Brian Wison passed away on June 11 2025. Picture: Getty

Finally, John Travolta treated fans and the cast present for a sing-a-long Grease event at LA’s Hollywood Bowl to a rare appearance from him dressed up as his Grease character Danny Zuko.

July

In July 2025, Sabriana Carpenter joined forces with Duran Duran at the second night of her BST presents Hyde Park headline shows in London.

Kate and Jenni hilariously got into the Wimbledon spirit in a very Smooth-related way, meanwhile in Nashville, Dolly Parton premiered her autobiographical musical.

Kate Garraway and Jenni Falconer hilariously go head-to-head in Wimbledon-inspired swingball match

The world was shocked by the passing of Ozzy Osbourne mere weeks after his proud last performance in Birmingham.

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham surprised fans by finally re-releasing their only duo album Buckingham Nicks.

And Sir Elton John sweetly celebrated his sobriety birthday with his sons.

August

In August 2025, we welcomed un-ashamed diva Mariah Carey to the Smooth studio for an interview with super-fan Angie Greaves.

Why Mariah Carey refuses to deny her ‘diva’ status: 'It's much more than that'

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated how her and Michael Douglas’ relationship has defied early critics to last over 25 years.

Spandau Ballet released a 46-year-old lost track ‘Eyes’, and Michael Jackson’s son Prince announced his engagement.

September

In September 2025, Boy George looked back on some of Culture Club’s most famous music videos for Smooth Rewind.

Boy George rewatches Culture Club's BEST music videos!

We were also busy celebrating Take That’s news that they would be returning to The Circus Live Tour in 2026.

October

October 2025 saw fans show concern for Dolly Parton after she had to postpone her planned Vegas residency to focus on her health.

But the country star – who joined many Country stars in celebrating the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary in 2025 – soon put worries to rest by releasing a video titled ‘I ain’t dead yet!’.

Dolly Parton reassures fans that she's not dying

Cyndi Lauper surprised fans by announcing her own 2026 Vegas residency just a few months after finishing her farewell tour.

Barry Manilow joined Paul Phear to discuss his career and revealed why he never thought he would become a singer when young.

The reason Barry Manilow doesn’t consider himself a singer: 'I was so awful!'

Taylot Swift released her 10th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on which she interpolated George Michael’s hit song ‘Father Figure’ for a track of her own with the same title.

Luke Combs made country music history when he announced he would be playing Wembley on his My Kinda Saturday Night international tour in 2026.

And Kate left us all “flabbergasted” by her appearance on The Celebrity Traitors.

Kate Garraway reveals her dream Celebrity Traitors lineup and reflects on her experience on the show!

November

In November 2025 we gave out verdicts once again on annual festive ads including John Lewis, Waitrose and Coca-Cola.

Kylie Minogue announced she would be re-releasing her Christmas album with some new songs to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

The first trailer for next year’s Michael Jackson biopic Michael was released, starring Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson as Michael.

Watch the official Michael teaser

And Brian May and Anita Dobson celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary together.

December

In December 2025, John Travolta treated us to another Danny Zuko styled surprise when he appeared in another CapitalOne ad as Santa dancing around his sleigh and singing ‘Grease Lightnin’.

Elton John was named the Global Player Award Legend for 2025, and Andrew Ridgeley emotionally celebrated ‘Last Christmas’’ continued popularity at Christmastime when it made it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Global chart for the first time.

And with Christmas now done for another year, that brings us to the end of our 2025 news round-up.

If you’ve enjoyed this retrospective on all of 2025’s biggest news stories at Smooth, you might like to test your knowledge of the year with our 2025 quiz.

Happy new year from everyone at Smooth!