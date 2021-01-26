Adam Lambert facts: Queen singer's age, partner, career and American Idol past revealed

26 January 2021, 17:22

Adam Lambert
Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Adam Lambert is one of the most successful stars to have come from US reality TV.

Since appearing on American Idol, he has fronted Queen and became a massively popular singer around the world.

Read more: Watch the moment that convinced Queen to recruit Adam Lambert

Here are all the important facts every fan should know about the talented artist:

  1. Who is Adam Lambert?

    Adam Lambert is an American singer, songwriter and actor. He has sold over 3 million albums and 5 million singles worldwide.

    He found fame in 2009, after finishing as the runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol.

    He has released three solo albums, and has also collaborated with rock band Queen as their lead vocalist since 2011.

    He also had a cameo in Bohemian Rhapsody, as a truck driver who Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) has his first gay experience with.

  2. Adam Lambert age: How old is he?

    Adam Lambert was born on January 29, 1982. He celebrated his 39th birthday in 2021.

    He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to his mother Leila, a dental hygienist, and father Eber Lambert, a program manager for Novatel Wireless.

    His father is of partial Norwegian descent, and his mother is Jewish, with roots in Romania. He was raised in his mother's religion. He also has a younger brother called Neil.

  3. Does Adam Lambert have a boyfriend?

    Adam Lambert was previously in a relationship with Finnish reporter and reality TV star Sauli Koskinen from 2010 to 2013.

    In summer 2018, he spoke of being single for five years, telling Gay Star News: "I could meet and really click with a special guy in whatever city I’m in for a few days, but then I have to continue to my next destination.

    "What’s hard is attempting to see each other again – especially after just a first date. That’s a lot of expectation and pressure to place on someone. Flying to another country for a second date is understandably intimidating."

    Adam was also said to be dating Spanish model Javi Costa Polo, but this romance reportedly ended in late 2019.

  4. Adam Lambert songs: What are his biggest hits?

    Some of Adam's biggest hits include:

    - 'For Your Entertainment'
    - 'If I Had You'
    - 'Ghost Town'
    - 'Never Close Our Eyes'
    - 'Time for Miracles'

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

The Bodyguard poster

Kevin Costner has blown our minds with fact about Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard poster

Whitney Houston

Can you name these sweets without the wrappers?

QUIZ: Can you name these sweets without the wrappers?

Quizzes

The songwriter from Hertfordshire, James Robb, gave a soulful rendition of the Sting song on The Voice this past weekend (January 23)

The Voice UK: Big break for 27-year-old songwriter after flawless cover of Sting's 'Shape Of My Heart'

The Voice

The Bee Gees are renown for their songwriting skills and crowd-pleasing vocals and one performance in 1993 showcased their acoustic harmonies to the max.

The Bee Gees' flawless harmonies during a live MTV performance in 1993 is a lost masterpiece

Bee Gees

In extraordinary footage from 1987, Simon Cowell and his flatmate appear on Right To Reply to criticise sex scenes on a TV show that they watched "after a night out".

Someone found Simon Cowell's first TV appearance and it's absolute gold

TV & Film

John Legend gave a mesmerising performance of Nina Simone's famous song 'Feeling Good' on NBC's Celebrating America TV special.

John Legend's haunting version of Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good' at the inauguration was sensational

John Legend