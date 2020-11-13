Mary J Blige releases a smooth R&B cover of Wham's 'Last Christmas' - listen now

Wham's 'Last Christmas' has been covered by Mary J Blige. Picture: Columbia/Epic/YouTube/Amazon

By Tom Eames

Amazon has unveiled its new lineup of Christmas singles for 2020, and it includes a brand new version of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'.

The retail giant has continued its tradition of releasing exclusive songs for the holiday season, this year including releases from Mary J Blige, Jamie Cullum and Justin Bieber.

Last year, Ellie Goulding scored a number one single with her cover of Joni Mitchell's 'River', most likely helped by many users of Amazon smart speaker products asking them to 'play Christmas music', with Ellie's song coming on first or near the front of the playlist each time.

For 2020, Amazon has scored an impressive roster of artists, including soul legend Mary J Blige covering Wham's 'Last Christmas', which you can hear via Amazon here.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has covered Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree', Jess Glynne has taken on Donny Hathaway's 'This Christmas', and Jamie Cullum has performed 'In the Bleak Midwinter'.

There is also a new version of the Carpenters festive ballad 'Merry Christmas Darling' by Lennon Stella, while country star Carrie Underwood has released an original song, 'Favourite Time of Year'.

Amazon users can listen to all the new songs here.