LadBaby enlist Elton John and Ed Sheeran for their new charity Christmas single - video

Can LadBaby's Christmas No.1 spot reign continue now they've enlisted Sir Elton and Ed Sheeran? Picture: Press

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran have decided to have another bash at the Christmas No.1 spot this year.

Music legend Elton John and pop superstar Ed Sheeran have already teamed up for their own Christmas single 'Merry Christmas' this year.

Now the collaborators and good friends are joining LadBaby for their own Christmas song titled 'Sausage Rolls For Everyone’.

Novelty duo LadBaby (YouTuber Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne) have topped the charts throughout Christmas for three consecutive years now.

Riffing on famously anthemic songs from previous decades, Mark and Roxanne scored No.1 singles with 'We Built This City' (2018), 'I Love Sausage Rolls' (2019) and 'Don't Stop Me Eatin'' (2020).

They're taking their evident sausage roll addiction to new heights with their latest effort, 'Sausage Rolls For Everyone'.

With all profits going towards the Trussell Trust’s mission to support those in poverty and hunger, LadBaby said: "Behind the hilarity, the reason for making the track is to raise as much money as we possibly can for the Trussell Trust."

Please do not assume that just because we’ve convinced some big music industry names to help sing on the track that we will hit #1 without your help.“

"We need everyone to download the track and help us try and make history! We have to do whatever it takes to build a future where all of us can afford to go to sleep with a full stomach.”

The husband and wife duo went on to say about their stellar guest appearances that "trying to keep this video under wraps was so hard, so when you see us bundling Ed and Elton into the studio dressed as sausage rolls, that was a genuine ploy to try and keep everything secret!"

"We had so much fun making this video, Ed and Elton were great sports.”

Elton John himself gushed about the festive collaboration, saying that ”LadBaby are just the nicest people in the world, and they raise so much money each and every year for The Trussell Trust."

"It’s really important that people download and stream this record so that people who need the support can have a meal this Christmas."

"We’re coming together to make a difference this Christmas, and raise as much money as possible for people in the United Kingdom that need it most.”

Sheeran then added: "I’m proud to be supporting and featuring on LadBaby’s very fun rework of 'Merry Christmas'. All profits will be donated to The Trussell Trust which is a very wonderful and important charity, so make sure you stream it, buy it and play it on repeat”.

Earlier in the year Sir Elton joked that him and Ed Sheeran would be locking horns with LadBaby, given their domination of the Christmas No.1 spot for three years in a row now.

He said at the time: "We’ve got the sausage roll man to deal with, haven’t we? We’ve got LadBaby to deal with!”

"Once we bump him off, we might have a clear path to a hit record. He seems to have the monopoly on Christmas records. And good for him!”

What's the old adage: if you can't beat them, join them!