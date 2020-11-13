John Lewis unveils its Christmas advert for 2020, asking to 'Give a Little Love'

By Tom Eames

Waitrose and John Lewis has unveiled this year's Christmas advert, inspired by the kindness shown by the British public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Launching today (November 13) on National Kindness Day, the 'Give a Little Love' advertising campaign aims to raise £4m for two charities: FareShare, helping those facing food poverty, and Home-Start, which works with parents who need support.

The TV adverts will be unveiled at 7am this morning.

The story of the two-minute ‘Give A Little Love’ ad was created to inspire the nation to spread love to those around them, while a second 30-second ad features a direct call to support the two charities.

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2020. Picture: John Lewis & Partners

The main two-minute advert celebrates different types of moving art, including animation and claymation, CGI and cinematography.

It features nine different vignettes created by eight different artists, including Chris Hopewell, who has directed music videos for Radiohead and Franz Ferdinand, and French animator Sylvain Chomet.

Who sings the 'Give a Little Love' song in the John Lewis Christmas advert for 2020?

Moving away from John Lewis' traditional way of having laid-back cover versions of famous songs, for the first time a new song was commissioned for the Christmas campaign.

'A Little Love' was written and recorded by British soul singer, Celeste.

Every time the track is downloaded, Celeste and her record label Polydor will make a 10p donation to the campaign.

She said: “I felt honoured to be asked to take part. I wanted to create something that felt classic but still true to who I am as a writer and performer.”