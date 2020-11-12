All the John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked from worst to best

It's that time of year already. A certain department store unveils a new festive advert, and they're met with one of two reactions: Scrooge-like annoyance or heartwarming tears.

Either way, you can't escape these cute little promos each year, and this year marks its 14th one!

But what are the best ones so far? Here's our ranking of all of them, do you agree?

13. 'From Me To You' (2008)

This was the first ad to use the successful method of tinky-tonky piano covers of a classic tune, this time taking on The Beatles' classic 'From Me To You'. If you were wondering why the vocals aren't top notch, it's because they were recorded by unnamed John Lewis employees.

It sees a montage of people of all ages next to their desired gift, with the tagline 'If you know the person, you'll find the present.' Quite a simple affair compared to later ads.

12. 'Shadows' (2007)

This was John Lewis' first Christmas advert in 10 years at the time, and they spent a whopping six million pounds on it.

Similar to the famous Honda advert, it features presents being assembled to create an impressive shadow of a woman and a dog in the snow.

11. 'Sweet Child of Mine' (2009)

This is arguably the first proper 'John Lewis Christmas advert' as we know them now. It has a piano cover of Guns N' Roses' belter 'Sweet Child o' Mine', recorded by Taken By Trees.

Not much happens in the ad itself, but it features a sweet message of children excitedly opening gifts usually given to adults, with the tagline: 'Remember how Christmas used to feel'. By buying some hugely expensive items from John Lewis, of course!

10. 'A Tribute to Givers' (2010)

This was the first ad to spin-off a true chart hit, thanks to Ellie Goulding's cover of Elton John's 'Your Song'.

We'd like to describe this as an advert sequel to Love Actually, as it features a compilation of all kinds of people dedicating their time to wrapping up gifts for their loved ones.

9. 'Moz the Monster' (2017)

Last year's advert was a tad underwhelming, featuring a young kid and his imaginary monster buddy Moz.

Featuring Elbow's sweet cover of The Beatles' 'Golden Slumbers', it wasn't quite clear what the message of the advert was and Moz himself wasn't the greatest festive mascot of all time.

8. 'Buster the Boxer' (2016)

This effort removed the tearjerker element from previous years, so some might say that was a welcome change.

But who doesn't love a hedgehog, a badger, two foxes and a squirrel playing on a trampoline? It featured electronic band Vaults cover the Randy Crawford classic 'One Day I'll Fly Away'.

7. 'Man on the Moon' (2015)

Largely unknown Norwegian singer Aurora sang a piano cover of Oasis' 'Half the World Away' for this ad, which cost around £7 million to make. And that didn't include going to the actual moon.

The ad sees a young girl trying to contact an old man living alone on the moon (for some reason), and managing to send him a telescope via a balloon. It's a tad creepy if you think about what's going on too long, but otherwise, it's very sweet.

6. 'Excitable Edgar' (2019)

For this year, super cute Edgar is the star, but he can't help accidentally ruin Christmas due to his fire-breathing ways.

It might not have made us cry, but it's still a great ad, soundtracked by Dan Smith's cover of REO Speedwagon's 'Can't Fight This Feeling'.

5. 'The Journey' (2012)

Gabrielle Aplin performed a stripped back cover of Frankie Goes to Hollywood's 'The Power of Love', and it topped the singles chart.

Somehow, this snowman traversed across fields, rivers, mountains and more to reach his beloved, and all without the use of a smartphone.

4. 'The Bear and the Hare' (2013)

Some said that this ad was a ripoff of children's book The Bear Stays Up for Christmas, but it was a truly popular and moving ad that year.

Lily Allen had a comeback with the ad, covering Keane's 'Somewhere Only We Know', and we all love cute cartoon animals. It reminded us of The Animals of Farthing Wood, which is never a bad thing.

3. 'The Long Wait' (2011)

This was the first time which arguably made John Lewis Christmas ads 'a thing'. It featured a cover of The Smiths' 'Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want' by Slow Moving Millie, and it started the 'cute' trend that they have kept up ever since.

In it, a little boy can't wait for Christmas Day, but the twist is that it's not because he wants to open his presents, but to give his parents a gift. Aww. Unbelievable, but aww.

2. 'The Boy and the Piano' (2018)

We at Smooth were obviously going to love last year's effort: showing Sir Elton John throughout the years, tracing back all his success to when he was gifted a piano from his grandmother as a boy.

We couldn't help but well up at witnessing the passage of time, all while Sir Elton's iconic 'Your Song' played on.

1. 'Monty the Penguin' (2014)

This was the year in which John Lewis upped the ante by making a mascot that they could also sell in stores, and it worked. Say hello to Monty.

Tom Odell performed a cover of The Beatles' 'Real Love', as well held back the tears when watching the cute kid and his penguin 'pal'.