Smooth Christmas 2020: Here's how to listen online

It's that time of year once again... That glorious period to feel all festive and start getting into the Christmas mood.

Smooth Christmas for 2020 is back!

Here, you can listen to non-stop festive classics that you're sure to love, from Wham! to Andy Williams to Michael Bublé.

Listen on Smooth's app, Global Player

You can access Smooth Christmas through the Global Player app, which you can download here.

Just head to 'Playlists' at the bottom of the app, then look for the 'Christmas' section, and then tap the Smooth Christmas logo.

Listen to an excellent selection of relaxing Christmas songs that will definitely make you feel like Buddy the Elf on the night of Christmas Eve!

If you're on desktop, click the link below:

Click the image above or here to stream Smooth Christmas now.