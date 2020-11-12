The 2020 McDonald's Christmas advert is a tearjerker and features an '80s pop classic

12 November 2020, 10:38

By Tom Eames

McDonald's has unveiled its Christmas advert for 2020, and it's a sweet and emotional look at kids growing up.

The animated modern festive story follows a mother and her son.

In the lead-up to Christmas, a mum is desperately trying to encourage her teenage son to put away his phone and video games, to take part in family outings and other festivities.

Watch the advert in full above.

The ad will premiere on TV during ITV's launch of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on Sunday night at 9pm.

Who sings 'Forever Young' in the McDonald's Christmas advert?

Singer Becky Hill has recorded a cover version of the classic '80s song 'Forever Young' for the 2020 McDonald's Christmas advert.

Becky Hill
Becky Hill. Picture: Getty

The song will be released to raise money for FareShare, which will see McDonald’s donating five million meals for charity.

Hill will also be donating 10p from every download, going to food charity FareShare.

'Forever Young' was originally released by German group Alphaville in 1984. Despite never being a hit in the UK or US at the time, it has gone to be a cult favourite in recent years.

It was also covered by indie band The Youth Group in 2005, and was used in an episode of The OC.

