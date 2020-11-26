What is Whamageddon? How to play the Christmas game and raise money for charity

Picture: Columbia/Epic

By Tom Eames

Towards the end of each year in the lead up to Christmas, you may become aware of a rather ominous sounding game: Whamageddon.

In case you're not playing it and have no idea what it is, here's a little explainer.

Whamageddon is the Christmas game that does the rounds ever December. As you may have guessed, it's all about George Michael and Wham! and their massive festive hit, 'Last Christmas'.

Rules:

- The rules of the game is simply to go as long as possible into December without hearing the classic song.

- The 'game' lasts from December 1 to midnight on Christmas Eve.

- Cover versions or remixes don't count, only the brilliant original.

- You're out as soon as you hear the song.

- Don't be mean and purposely send your friends the song without warning. It has to be 'natural'!

Obviously, we at Smooth LOVE 'Last Christmas', so we were knocked out a long time ago. And we're assuming if you're here, so were you.

For 2020, there's even a whole website dedicated to Whamageddon. The brains behind the game have also partened up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to help children and families at Christmas.

They are encouraging everyone to use the hashtag #Whamageddon once they're 'out' of the game, and to then donate to the charity here.