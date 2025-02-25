Denzel Washington facts: Fences star’s age, movies, wife, children and more

Denzel Washington has been entertaining us for nearly 50 years. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Glory and Training Day actor has been starring in stage and screen projects for almost 50 years.

Denzel Washington is one of America’s most well-known Hollywood stars.

But how much do you know about the man behind 1991’s Malcolm X, The Equaliser’s Robert McCall, or most recently, Gladiator II’s Macrinus?

Here’s everything there is to know about the award-winning actor, from his Oscar wins to his down-to-earth but showbiz-focused family.

Denzel Washington receiving the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2019. Picture: Getty

What is Denzel Washington’s age?

Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. was born on December 28, 1954, in Mount Vernon, New York.

The Oscar winner is 70 years old and currently resides in LA’s Beverly Park neighbourhood with his wife of 41 years, Pauletta.

Denzel and Pauletta Washington in 2009. Picture: Getty

What are Denzel Washington’s most popular movies?

Denzel Washington has starred in over 60 projects since beginning his acting career at college in the mid-1970s.

FENCES | Official Trailer

Some of his most well-known films include:

Training Day

Malcolm X

Fences (also director and producer)

Glory

Flight

Cry Freedom

The Book of Eli

The Equalizer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Gladiator II

How many Oscars has Denzel Washington won?

Denzel Washington has won two Oscars.

The multi-award-winning actor won his first Academy Award (a Supporting Actor award) in 1990 for his role as a former slave fighting in the American Civil War in 1989’s Glory.

Denzel Washington Wins Best Supporting Actor | 62nd Oscars (1990)

He won his second Oscar, a Best Actor award, for his role as narcotics detective Alonzo Harris in 2001’s Training Day.

Denzel has been nominated for ten Oscars in total.

Denzel Washington Wins Best Actor | 74th Oscars (2002)

Who is Denzel Washington’s wife Pauletta Washington?

Denzel Washington has been married to his wife Pauletta Washington (née Pearson) since 1983.

Pauletta is an actor and singer, known primarily for her stage roles in shows including Jesus Christ Superstar and Sophisticated Ladies on Broadway.

Denzel with his wife Pauletta in November 2024. Picture: Getty

The pair first met as budding actors on the set of Denzel’s first film, 1977’s Wilma, but only began dating after getting to know each other better at a mutual friend’s party months later.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor has regularly credited his wife with keeping their family life stable during his work on his many film projects.

“Not to say a man can’t make a home a home, but my wife has made our house a home, and raised these beautiful kids and protected them and sacrificed for them, she did the heavy lifting,” he told People in 2018.

Who are Denzel Washington’s children?

Denzel Washington shares four children with wife Pauletta Washington, all four of whom have followed their parents into a career in the entertainment industry.

The pair’s first child, John David Washington, was born in July 1984, and enjoyed a brief career as a professional American footballer before he took to acting in 2015.

John has since had lead roles in films including Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and led the cast of the NFL-focused sports-comedy Ballers.

Denzel Washington, Katia Washington, Pauletta Washington, John David Washington and Malcolm Washington attend The Piano Lesson premiere in 2024. Picture: Getty

Denzel and Pauletta welcomed their second child, a daughter called Katia, in November 1986. She has gone on to work as a producer on projects including her father’s film Fences.

The famous couple next welcomed twins, Malcolm and Olivia, in April 1991.

Malcolm is a writer, director and producer, meanwhile Olivia is an actress who has appeared in films and shows including The Butler, Empire and Mr. Robot.

In 2024, the entire Washington family were in the spotlight after the release of Netflix’s The Piano Lesson, which saw all the Washington family involved in lead production roles.

The Piano Lesson | Official Trailer | Netflix

Denzel produced the movie – an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1987 play of the same name – and the film was directed and co-written by the family’s younger son Malcolm, and executive produced by the family’s older daughter Katia.

Denzel’s older son John starred as lead character Boy Willie, meanwhile his sister Olivia played a young version of the character Mama Ola – who was played in the film by Pauletta Washington!

What is Denzel Washington net worth?

Denzel Washington’s exact net worth is unknown, but it’s believed the crowd and critics-pleasing actor is worth a handsome $300 million (£237 million).

Denzel Washington In Malcolm X. Picture: Getty

The actor's many films over the years have grossed a total of over $3.7 billion (£2.9 billion) at the global box office.

For his part in Ridley Scott’s 2024 Gladiator sequel Gladiator II, it was rumoured Denzel was the film’s highest-paid star with a $20 million (£15.8 million) paycheck.

Is Denzel Washington an ordained minister?

In December 2024, just days before his 70th birthday, Denzel Washington followed in his father Denzel Washington Sr.’s footsteps by becoming a licensed Pentecostal minister.

Denzel was ordained in December 2024. Picture: Getty

The actor, who was baptised and then received his minister’s licence during a special service at Harlem’s Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ, told the congregation present: “It took me a while, but I’m here,” The Guardian reports.

The actor opened up about his Christian faith in Esquire in November, sharing that he believes having faith “is not talked about” in Hollywood as “it’s not fashionable” or “sexy”, but that this “doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe.”