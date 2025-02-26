Julia Roberts facts: Pretty Woman star’s age, movies, husband and more

Julia Roberts rose to fame in the 80s and has been in the spotlight ever since. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Notting Hill and Erin Brockovich star has been acting since the late 80s.

Julia Roberts charmed us all with her performances in films like 1990’s Pretty Woman and 1999’s Notting Hill.

But how much do you know about the Steel Magnolias actress, who after a quick rise to fame has proven herself to be more than just a one-hit wonder?

Here’s everything to know about the talented actress and producer, from her difficult beginnings to her greatest career successes and current happy family life.

How old is Julia Roberts?

Julia Roberts was born on October 28, 1967, in Smyrna, Georgia (US).

The 57-year-old actress today resides between homes in New Mexico, New York and California.

How did Julia Roberts begin her acting career?

Despite being the child of two actors who later founded an acting school together, Julia missed out on the opportunity to get acting classes from her parents as they divorced when she was just four years old.

After a difficult childhood spent with her mom and an abusive stepfather, Julia moved to New York to pursue modelling after graduating from high school.

Julia Roberts in 1989. Picture: Getty

It was there that her older brother Eric Roberts – who was already acting at the time – got Julia her first film role in the film Blood Red in 1986 (released 1989).

Julia’s breakout role came in the form of 1989’s Steel Magnolias, for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

What are Julia Roberts’ most popular films?

Following on from her success in Steel Magnolias, Julia has gone on to star in over 70 more film and TV projects.

Despite being best known for romcom roles, the 57-year-old actress has also starred in many acclaimed drama films.

Some of her best-known movies include:

Pretty Woman

Notting Hill

August: Osage County

Erin Brockovich

Hook

Closer

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Runaway Bride

Ocean’s Eleven

Leave the World Behind

Is Julia Roberts married?

Yes, Julia Roberts has been married to cinematographer Daniel Moder since 2002.

The pair met on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican, but at the time Danny was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg and Julia was dating actor Benjamin Bratt.

In July 2002, after Julia had split from Benjamin and Danny had got divorced, the pair tied the knot at the actress’ New Mexico ranch.

In 2022, to celebrate the pair’s 20th year together, Julia wore a custom Alexander McQueen gown to the premiere of Ticket to Paradise which had her and Moder’s initials embroidered into it along with the year they married, their children's initials and the words "hope", "love" and "darling".

Julia Roberts with Lyle Lovett in December 1993. Picture: Getty

Prior to Daniel, Julia was married to American country singer Lyle Lovett.

The pair eloped in 1993 after dating for just a few weeks but divorced less than two years later.

Does Julia Roberts have children?

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder share three children together.

The pair first welcomed twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus ‘Finn’, in November 2004. In 2007, the pair welcomed another son, Henry.

Julia and Danny have carefully kept their three kids out of the spotlight, although the pair have shared a few pictures of the happy family with fans via social media.

Who’s in Julia Roberts’ famous family?

Julia Roberts' brother Eric Roberts is also an actor who has achieved much success in the screen industry over the past 40 to 50 years.

Having starred in over 760 projects to date, Eric Roberts is one of the English-speaking showbiz industry’s most prolific actors, known best for films such as Runaway Train, It’s My Party and The Pope of Greenwich Village.

Julia Roberts with her niece, actress Emma Roberts. Picture: Getty

Eric’s daughter Emma Roberts – Julia's niece – is also a big screen star, known for her starring roles in films such as Wild Child, Scream 4 and shows including American Horror Story.

What are Julia Roberts’ upcoming projects?

In 2024, it was revealed Julia Roberts would be the star of a new film from Challengers and Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

Called After the Hunt, the film will also star Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri, and was filmed on location in London and Cambridge University in July 2024.

Filming wrapped on the movie about a college professor (Roberts) with dark secrets in August 2024.

Julia Roberts has several projects in production. Picture: Getty

The actress is also set to reunite with Leave the World Behind director Sam Esmail for a new story, Panic Carefully, which is filming now.

In 2018 it was announced Julia would star in as well as produce an adaptation of Chris Cleave’s novel Little Bee (also known as The Other Hand), but the film remains in pre-production today.

When will After the Hunt be released?

According to Variety, After the Hunt is set for a limited release on October 10, 2025, before opening widely on October 17.

What is Julia Roberts’ net worth?

It’s unknown exactly what Julia Roberts’ net worth is.

However, the Pretty Woman star is believed to be worth around $250 million (£197 million).

