Kevin Bacon facts: Footloose actor’s movies, wife, age, children and more

Kevin Bacon has starred in over 100 different projects over the years. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Kevin Bacon is famous for having had a very varied career from action films to musicals, mobile ads, horror and more.

Since starring in Footloose, Kevin Bacon has starred in many more famous films like Friday the 13th and Apollo 13.

The actor won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a miniseries or TV motion picture in 2010 for his role as Lt. Col Michael Strobl in Taking Chance, and the film also netted him a SAG award, his second after receiving his first for Apollo 13 in 1996.

Read on to discover more about the multi-talented actor, from his 36-year-strong relationship with his wife Kyra Sedgwick to his latest projects – and what the deal is with 'six degrees of Kevin Bacon'.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

How old is Kevin Bacon?

Kevin Bacon was born on July 8, 1958 and is currently 66 years old.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Golden Globe and SAG award-winning actor grew up the youngest of six children.

Kevin Bacon at the premiere for They/Them in 2022. Picture: Getty

After attending Philadelphia-based elementary, middle and high schools, Kevin earned a full state-funded scholarship to the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Arts at Bucknell University in 1975.

How did Kevin Bacon start his acting career?

Kevin Bacon’s passion for acting was fostered in the five-week arts programme which he studied at Bucknell.

Studying theatre under the tutelage of former Broadway star, playwright and ballet dancer Glory Van Scott, the US star quickly caught the acting bug.

Kevin Bacon in 1980. Picture: Getty

Theatre work followed after the budding actor moved to New York City in 1976, and he made his film debut in 1978’s National Lampoon’s Animal House.

TV roles followed in shows like Guiding Light, plus his role as Jack in Friday the 13th in 1980.

However it was playing the lead Ren McCormack in 1984’s Footloose which catapulted Kevin to the fame he still enjoys today.

What are Kevin Bacon’s most famous movies?

Some of Kevin Bacon’s most well-known films include:

Footloose

Apollo 13

The Woodsman

Friday the 13th

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

X-Men: First Class

JFK

Frost/Nixon

Mystic River

Taking Chance

Kevin has also had starring and guest roles on TV, and is known for:

City on a Hill

The Following

Will & Grace

I Love Dick

Guiding Light

Frasier

Colin from Accounts

Is Kevin Bacon married?

Yes, Kevin Bacon married Kyra Sedgwick in September 1988.

The pair, who met while filming an adaptation of the Lanford Wilson play Lemon Sky for PBS, and have since starred in several more films together including The Woodsman and Space Oddity – the latter of which Kyra also produced and directed.

Kevin and Kyra together at the premiere of MaXXXine in 2024. Picture: Getty

Kevin and Kyra have been together for over 36 years, and credit a shared sense of humour and a continued "curiosity" in each other for their successful union.

Speaking with Page Six about their relationship in 2024, Kyra said she thinks the pair "got lucky really young" when they found each other.

She admitted keeping a relationship together for that long is "always going to be work" as "a partnership for that long demands a lot of you," but added she feels "like a very lucky woman" to share in the pair's bond.

Do Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have children?

Yes, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have two children, both of whom have followed their parents' examples and pursued artistic careers.

Travis Bacon was born on June 23, 1989, and is now 35 years old.

Kevin, Kyra and Travis in 2025. Picture: Getty

He is a musician, and currently is the frontman of metal band CONTRACULT Collective.

Sosie Bacon was born on March 15, 1992.

She has followed her parents into acting, and has starred in projects such as Smile, Mare of Easttown and 13 Reasons Why since her debut in 2005's Loverboy, which was directed by her father.

Kevin, Kyra and Sosie in 2024. Picture: Getty

What will Kevin Bacon star in next?

Kevin Bacon’s latest project is the Amazon Prime original The Bondsman, which premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday, April 3.

The Footloose star plays the horror drama’s lead character Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter who comes back from the dead and is forced to hunt for demons while trying to enjoy his second chance at life.

All eight episodes were released to binge immediately.

Later projects on their way from the actor include the TV mini-series Sirens, and a meta-sounding horror-comedy film which will also star his wife and children called Family Movie.

Does Kevin Bacon make music?

Yes, while it may have been Kenny Loggins who sang Footloose's iconic and eponymous song, Kevin Bacon is a singer and often posts videos of himself and Kyra singing to the animals who live on their ranch.

He also performs in the folk and country rock band The Bacon Brothers, alongside with his brother Michael.

Kevin Bacon performing at a charity benefit concert in 2023. Picture: Getty

The group have released 12 albums so far since officially forming in 1995, most recently Ballad Of The Brothers in 2024.

Since when has Kevin Bacon starred in EE adverts?

Kevin Bacon began starring in the commercials for the British mobile network EE in 2012.

He has since been the voice and face of the mobile network’s ad campaigns in the UK.

What is Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon?

Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon (also known as Bacon’s Law) is an entertainment industry assumption that every Hollywood star can be easily connected to Kevin Bacon via just a few movies (perhaps even just one!).

Kevin Bacon has become well known for how many actors he has worked with over the years. Picture: Getty

The idea is based on the general concept that everyone is only ‘six degrees of separation’ apart, but links itself specifically to the Footloose star because of his wide-ranging career.

The actor has often jokingly referenced the concept, and set up a charity in 2007 called SixDegrees.org to help support US local community projects based on the principle “that everyone is in need of connection.”

As part of his work with this cause, he hosts a podcast called Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon which explores social causes with other celebrities.