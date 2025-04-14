Who is Max McNown? 'A Lot More Free' singer's girlfriend, songs, age and American Idol audition revealed

Picture: Getty / TikTok

By Sian Hamer

Nashville-based singer Max McNown released his debut single in 2023.

Since then, the 'Better Me For You (Brown Eyes)' singer has released two albums and performed at the UK's C2C Festival.

Max McNown, who has had viral video hits on TikTok and now boasts an eye-watering 1.7 million Instagram followers at the time of writing, is best known for his 2023 single 'A Lot More Free'.

But how old is Max? Does he have a girlfriend? And did he audition for American Idol? Here's everything you need to know about the Oregan-born singer-songwriter...

Nashville-based country singer Max McNown released his debut single in 2023. Picture: Getty

Who is Max McNown's girlfriend?

The name of Max McNown's girlfriend is currently unknown, as the singer prefers to keep it private.

He has previously opened up about his long-distance relationship in an interview with People magazine, telling the publication last year: "We were 2,000 miles away and now we're three hours away. It is much better now."

Despite preferring to keep his relationship largely out of the limelight, Max has still shown off his girlfriend through his music.

If you watch the music video for the singer's 'Strong as Iron', you'll be able to spot McNown's sweetheart.

“She has acted in a couple of videos," Max revealed.

"I've loved being able to have her act with me because every scene that I get to be next to her, it's really easier."told People magazine.

You won't struggle to spot the 'Love Me Back' songwriter's sweetheart on his social media channels, either.

McNown's girlfriend features in several of his TikTok videos and often appears in photos shared by the singer on Instagram.

How old is Max McNown?

Max McNown is from Bend, Oregon, and was born in 2001.

The singer-songwriter is 24 years old.

Did Max McNown audition for American Idol?

Max McNown auditioned for American Idol in 2023 with Zach Bryan's 'Jamie'.

"It was super fun," Max said on the Sprout Podcast earlier this year. "I stay in contact with so many people from that show and I made a lot of really meaningful connections."

But the singer was quick to clarify why he didn't continue with the singing competition.

"It ended up just not really being for me," he said. "I got the golden ticket, I was super excited, but it just kind of...

"I felt I had already started to blaze the trail, and I didn't want that trail to be labelled an 'American Idol kid'."

What are Max McNown's biggest songs?

Some of Max McNown's most popular songs include:

A Lot More Free

Better Me For You (Brown Eyes)

Marley

Love Me Back

At the time of writing, Max has released two albums, Wandering (2024) and Night Diving (2025).

What are the lyrics to Max McNown's 'Better Me For You (Brown Eyes)'?

Love was a game

I played dealer's choice

In the back of a bar all summer

Forgetting names like background noise

In relationships I wanted none of

Went off the rails by fall

Lord knows I needed savin'

Wore off the alcohol

And you were there like an angel waiting

I didn't know you'd have brown eyes

Like to pray to Jesus

Spending Friday nights at home

Didn't know you'd be the strong kind

Deeper than a coal mine

Lovin' with a heart of gold

And you're everything that I'm not

Everything that I want

Thеre's a God and baby you're proof

In those brown еyes

I know that I gotta find a better me for you

Made a living dipping toes in the water

Feelin' low with my walls up high

I was staying far away from the deep end

Girl like you made a boy like me try

Went off the rails that fall

Lord knows I needed savin'

Made me forget them all

And I didn't know you'd have brown eyes

Like to pray to Jesus

Spending Friday nights at home

Didn't know you'd be the strong kind

Deeper than a coal mine

Lovin' with a heart of gold

And you're everything that I'm not

Everything that I want

There's a God and baby you're proof

In those brown eyes

I know that I gotta find a better me for you

Don't worry 'bout the miles that it takes

We can make every one of them worth all the drivin'

I'll sing your praises every way

Like the hymnals all say

I could love you 'til the end of time and

I never knew you'd have brown eyes

Liked to pray to Jesus

Spendin' Friday nights at home

Never knew you'd be the strong kind

Deeper than a coal mine

Lovin' with a heart of gold

And you're everything that I'm not

Everything that I want

There's a God and baby you're proof

In those brown eyes

I know that I gotta find a better me for you