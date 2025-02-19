Who is Patrick Schwarzenegger? The White Lotus actor’s age, girlfriend, famous parents and more

Patrick Schwarzenegger is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is making a name for himself away from his famous family with starring roles in projects including The White Lotus.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is hitting the big time after many years in the spotlight as a famous son.

After starting his acting career aged just ten, Patrick has risen to fame today in TV shows such as The Staircase, American Sports Story and most recently, in The White Lotus season three.

The latter series’ fans especially have found themselves captivated by Patrick’s performance as the Ratliff family’s intense and at times disturbing older son, Saxon.

And with much of this intrigue about Patrick's character spilling into the actor’s real life, here’s everything you need to know about Patrick Schwarzenegger.

How old is Patrick Schwarzenegger?

Patrick Arnold Shriver Schwarzenegger was born on September 18, 1993. The White Lotus actor is 31 years old.

Patrick in 2024. Picture: Getty

Born in Santa Monica, California, the former child actor holds both US and Austrian citizenship through his famous father.

Who are Patrick Schwarzenegger’s famous parents?

Patrick Schwarzenegger is the eldest son of actor, bodybuilder and former Californian governor Arnold Schwarzenegger; and author, charity activist and Kennedy family member Maria Shriver.

The couple divorced in 2021, after a decade-long legal battle, but still regularly appear together at family-related events.

Speaking about his parents’ fame with InStyle in 2025, Patrick explained: “To me, they’re just my parents.

Patrick with his famous parents and his sisters Katherine and Christina. Picture: Getty

“They both bring a unique set of values and perspectives and life experiences that have impacted me,” he added, listing as some of their values: “The reminder to always find ways to give back and help others; the idea of working hard and having dreams and goals and finding ways to go after those.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Best known for his role as the titular character of the Terminator franchise, Patrick’s dad is also famous for starring in 1982’s Conan the Barbarian, Predator (1987) and the 1990 comedy Kindergarten Cop.

In his younger years as a bodybuilder, Arnie won the title of Mr Universe when he was just 20, and was awarded the Mr. Olympia title seven times between 1970 and 1980.

After acting as chairman of the US President’s Council of Physical Fitness and Sport from 1990 to 1993 (across the terms of both George Bush Sr. and Bill Clinton), Arnold stayed in politics and became the 38th Governor of California in November 2003, an office he held until January 2011.

Maria Shriver

Patrick’s mum Maria is a well-known author, journalist and the founder of The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement, as well as a prominent member of both the Shriver and Kennedy family dynasties.

Maria began her career as a broadcaster at CBS’ KYW-TV before eventually making the lead to NBC, where she would go on to become a popular Today anchor and Dateline correspondent.

Patrick with his mom Maria Shriver at The White Lotus season three's Los Angeles premiere. Picture: Getty

Some of her books include the Alzheimer's-focused children’s book What’s Happening to Grandpa?, and the self-help guide I’ve Been Thinking...: Reflections, Prayers and Meditations for a Meaningful Life.

Who are Patrick Schwarzenegger’s other famous family?

Patrick has three siblings: two older sisters Katherine and Christina, and a younger brother called Christopher.

He is also a half-brother to Joseph Baena, Arnold’s son from an affair he had with Mildred Baena, the Schwarzenegger's former housekeeper, in the late 1990s.

Chris Pratt is Patrick's brother-in-law. Picture: Getty

Actor Chris Pratt is Patrick’s brother-in-law, following The Guardians of the Galaxy star’s marriage to Patrick’s sister Katherine in 2019.

Does Patrick Schwarzenegger have a girlfriend?

Yes, Patrick Schwarzenegger is currently engaged to his girlfriend of ten years, Abby Champion.

The actor and model met in 2015, and went public via Abby’s Instagram in February 2016.

The pair got engaged in December 2023, and again used social media to announce the news via a joint post captioned: “FOREVER AND EVER”.

Speaking about the pair’s ten-year-long romance in a 2025 interview with People, Patrick shared: “Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with [Abby] more and more, with the kind of human that she was becoming and that the relationship was becoming.”

Who is Patrick Schwarzenegger in The White Lotus?

Patrick Schwarzenegger stars as Saxon Ratliff, the oldest sibling of the strange Ratliff family who are holidaying at The White Lotus season three’s Ko Samui resort.

Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey star as Saxon’s parents Timothy and Victoria Ratliff, and Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook star as Saxon’s younger siblings Lochlan and Piper Ratliff.

Troubled by financial issues, drug addiction and strange sexual tensions, the Ratliff family will evidently be bringing a lot of unsettling drama to The White Lotus season three.

The amazing cast and creatives of The White Lotus season three. Picture: Getty

Patrick told press about Saxon and his family’s “weird” dynamic: “That one of the things that we worked on as a group, as a family, was to try to create that dynamic: the closeness, but the oddness, the weirdness...

“I think that Saxon actually really does care about his brother. He cares about his sister. He loves his mum and his dad. He looks up to his father like no one else,” he added.

The Staircase star continued by explaining that he thinks Saxon has a “false perception” about “what makes a man” which he’s trying to “groom” into his brother, and also believes his sister is “completely lost” and “out of her mind”.

The White Lotus’ third season also features Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon and Lalisa Manobal in its impressive ensemble cast.

What else has Patrick Schwarzenegger starred in?

As a child actor, Patrick Schwarzenegger made his screen debut in 2006’s The Benchwarmers.

He later starred in films including Grown Ups 2 and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse.

When he was in his mid-20s, Patrick made his lead debut in 2018’s romance film Midnight Sun, opposite Bella Thorne.

He has since starred in films including 2019’s Daniel Isn’t Real and the 2021 Netflix movie Moxie, but it’s been on TV that the young star has really made waves recently.

In 2022, Patrick starred in HBO’s The Staircase. Then in 2023, he had a role in Prime’s Gen V and in 2024 he starred in American Sports Story.

Following on from his part in The White Lotus season three, the 31-year-old's other projects in 2025 will include starring alongside Al Pacino in a film titled Billy Knight.